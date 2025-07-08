Joey McGuire challenges an SEC powerhouse to schedule Texas Tech

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have grabbed every offseason headline with an action packed stretch changing the conversation around the program. Joey McGuire and his staff used the transfer portal to bring in one of the Nation's top transfer class and have followed that up by making waves on the recruiting trail. After beating out the Texas Longhorns for 5-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo, the Red Raiders are trending for the top player in the 2027 recruiting class LaDamion Guyton.

As Texas Tech continues to grab headlines, the Big 12 media days became a fascinating event to watch as Joey McGuire would speak to the media about several topics. One of the biggest topics of the offseason has been Out of Conference scheduling as it would have a big impact on an expanded College Football Playoff.

Joey McGuire challenges LSU to schedule a Home and Home with Texas Tech

Earlier this offseason, Brian Kelly was speaking about a possible scheduling alliance when he declared he'd love to play a Big Ten school. Joey McGuire caught wind of Brian Kelly's comments and on the stage at Big 12 Media Days, said he'd love to face off against LSU.

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire on out-of-conference scheduling:



“I’d love to play LSU, home-and-home series.”



(via @JarrettDRamirez)https://t.co/jLhYv139CA pic.twitter.com/7ZHEXrJvB2 — On3 (@On3sports) July 8, 2025

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have been bold all offseason between their massive recruiting victories and the energy around the program. Calling out a program like LSU to schedule a home-and-home series is a massive challenge, especially in this era when programs are reluctant to face opponents that could add an extra loss to their record.

Whether or not the LSU Tigers accept the challenge will be interesting, as the SEC and Big Ten have discussed potentially facing off in a scheduling agreement. Knowing the swagger the program has, the fanbase will want to face off against the Red Raiders but, the school may have other ideas.

