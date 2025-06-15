Jordan Ta'amu's Championship performance lights up the UFL

The UFL has become the best way to fill your Football void in the Spring as it merged the XFL and the USFL to create a united league for the best Non-NFL players to take the field. As the former College Football stars take the field, it gives each player a great chance to work their way back into the NFL with each impressive performance.

On Saturday Night, in the UFL Championship Game, it was former Ole Miss star Jordan Ta'amu who performed the best when the lights were the brightest. Ta'amu put the DC Defenders on his back in the title game, helping lead an offensive explosion that would secure the Defenders the title.

Ta'amu got the Defenders on the board in the first quarter finding former Washington star Jaydon Mickens for a 26-yard touchdown.

Trailing in the matchup 13-6, Jordan Ta'amu unleashed a bomb to Jaydon Mickens picking up 65 yards to draw closer to the Michigan Panthers on a field goal.

On the next offensive drive, Ta'amu found former Clemson star Cornell Powell for a 19 yard touchdown to give the Defenders the lead.

After shredding the Michigan Panthers through the air, the Defenders turned to their rushing attack to blow this game open. Once again, it was Ta'amu making magic as he found his way back into the endzone with a 1-yard rush eluding several potential tackles. On the ensuing drive, former Duke Running Back Deon Jackson found the endzone on a 5-yard score.

Before the first half could draw to a close, Ta'amu made sure to make the Panthers pay once more finding Ty Scott for a 73-yard score.

At the start of the 4th Quarter, the Defenders would find pay dirt once again as Ta'amu perfectly executed the play action fake to find his tight end Briley Moore for a 1-yard touchdown.

As the Michigan Panthers were mounting a comeback, Ta'amu led the Defenders on one last touchdown drive to seal the deal for the Defenders. The Defenders 58 points is the most in a 100-yard Spring Football game breaking the previous high of 53 points set in 2023.

Ta'amu finished the game 21-28, passing for 390 yards with 4 touchdowns without throwing an interception. On the ground, he added another 29 yards and a score as a dynamic force the entire night. While Ta'amu was shut out in the UFL Regular Season Awards, he takes home the Championship Trophy, a much better prize.

While the Michigan Panthers lost the Championship, several of their stars turned in impressive performances worthy of catching the eyes of NFL scouts. Former Illinois Wide Receiver Malik Turner was unguardable, catching 9 passes for 157 yards and 3 touchdowns in a losing effort. Quarterback Bryce Perkins showed why he won the league's MVP Award this season with 338 yards passing and 4 touchdowns with just 1 interception.

