Julian Sayin showcased his 5-star talent, dominating Grambling State

After playing against a talented Texas defense, Julian Sayin played against Grambling State, a team from the SWAC conference. In the 70-0 win, Sayin put on a show, throwing the ball well all day for the Buckeyes. Sayin was 18 of 19 for 306 yards and 4 touchdowns. His only incomplete pass was an interception that he threw. Overall, it was a near-perfect day for Sayin and exactly what Ohio State needed to build momentum for the rest of the season.

Sayin threw the ball to 8 different receivers on Saturday as he spread the ball all over the field. His ability to read the defense and then deliver a good ball to his receivers is impressive. He has one of the quickest releases I have seen from a quarterback in College Football. It is pointless to have a quick release if you do not have accuracy, and Sayin is extremely accurate. I could even say pinpoint accurate with throwing the ball.

That was easy.



Julian Sayin finds Will Kacmarek to open the scoring for No. 1 @OhioStateFB.



📺: BTN pic.twitter.com/yXRgJV7q17 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 6, 2025

The other area of strength for Sayin was his ability to throw the ball deep. Against Texas, Sayin only threw the ball over 10 yards 3 times. Against Grambling State, he had touchdown passes of 87 yards to Jeremiah Smith and 40 yards to Will Kacmarek. The Kacmarek throw was a great example of Sayin throwing the ball to the open receiver. Kacmarek is not known as a receiving threat as he is usually used as a blocker, but he ran a great seam route and Sayin found him down the middle of the field for the 1st touchdown of the game.

"That looks like Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams." 🗣️



Enjoy all the replays of Julian Sayin's @OhioStateFB TD pass to Carnell Tate 👇



📺: BTN pic.twitter.com/ZjRfg5HDhs — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 6, 2025

Another great throw by Sayin was near the goal line when he threw a touchdown pass to Carnell Tate. Sayin threw a perfect fade pass, only where Tate could catch the ball. Those types of wow throws are why Sayin was named the starting quarterback. His arm talent is some of the best in the country.

The competition was not the best for Ohio State, as Grambling is not a Power 4 conference team, but Ohio State did what they were supposed to do in the win. Sayin was outstanding, as it was a positive step for his growth as a quarterback. As Sayin gains more experience, you will see him grow even more as a quarterback. There might be some rough games at some point this season, that is expected for a 1st year starting quarterback, but Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day has to feel confident that he has the right quarterback calling signals for the Buckeyes.

