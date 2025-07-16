Kalen DeBoer gives the obvious answer about Alabama's Quarterback battle

Heading into the Summer, one of the biggest storylines is the battle for Alabama's starting quarterback job which is still up for grabs. Ty Simpson is the veteran in the room and appears to be the front runner but, he hasn't been named the starter yet. Austin Mack transferred to Alabama with Kalen DeBoer and got some experience last season. Keelon Russell arrives in Alabama as a 5-star recruit with a chance to win the job out of nowhere.

This week brings the SEC to Atlanta for SEC Media Days and if you were looking for any insight, Kalen DeBoer played it close to the chest opting not to bring any of his quarterbacks to the event. When the media was finally able to speak to Kalen DeBoer it was obviously going to be one of the first questions he was asked which would hopefully give everyone some insight into the room.

If you are an Alabama fan hoping to get a real update on the battle for the starting quarterback job, you were likely disappointed in the lack of an answer from Kalen DeBoer.

"We have 3 guys taking snaps. Ty (Simpson), Austin Mack, and Keelon Russell. Ty (Simpson) throws a catchable ball, he's smart. Great relationship with the team. Austin Mack, he's 6-6, 235, he has a presence about him. Keelon Russell, an early enrollee, just learning system, he's taking huge strides." Kalen DeBoer

While Kalen DeBoer will say it's an open competition, this is the answer he's given the entire offseason and he likely already knows who will be under center when Alabama takes on Florida State to start the year.

Offensive Coordinator Ryan Grubb has already stated that Ty Simpson is the leader in the competition and would start if the season started today. Given how long Ty Simpson has been with the program, unless someone is leaps and bounds better than him, he's most likely going to be the starter.

