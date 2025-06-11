Kalen DeBoer is on the verge of beating out Hugh Freeze for pivotal 5-star recruit

The start of the Summer has seen many of the Nation's top recruits start to come off of the boards as they announce their commitments. As recruits continue to make the rounds on their official visits, the recruitments of the Nation's top players will start to near their end as most recruits like to commit prior to their Senior season.

As recruits start to come near their decisions, we're starting to see some massive recruiting battles heat up especially between In-State rivals. Alabama and Auburn are constantly in battles in their backyard but, as of late the feud has moved outside of State lines.

Alabama gets prediction to land 5-star Safety Jireh Edwards

On Wednesday, On3's Steve Wiltfong predicted that the Crimson Tide will beat out Auburn for 5-star safety Jireh Edwards.

FONG BOMB: On3’s @SWiltfong_ has logged an expert prediction for Alabama to land 5-star safety Jireh Edwards🐘



Edwards is the No. 2 safety in the 2026 class.



Intel: https://t.co/woQBojb1aK pic.twitter.com/SZnvvrJCqq — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) June 11, 2025

Landing Jireh Edwards would be another massive pickup on the recruiting trail for Kalen DeBoer and his staff. On3's Industry Recruiting Rankings have Jireh Edwards as the 21st ranked player in the Country, the 2nd ranked safety in the class, and the 3rd ranked player out of Maryland.

Closing out this recruitment won't be easy for Alabama as Edwards is one of the most sought after players in the Country. Alabama is still battling the likes of Auburn, Georgia, Texas A&M, Oregon, and others who will continue to push for Edwards even if he's committed to Alabama.

If Alabama is able to reel in Jireh Edwards, it would be another massive addition to what's shaping up to be one of the best classes in the Country. Alabama already has another 5-star committed in the secondary with CB Jorden Edmonds and a 4-star cornerback in Zyan Gibson.

Edwards has a commitment date set for July 5th which will come after he takes official visits to Texas A&M and Oregon.

