Kennesaw State: The Group of 5 hopeful that’s been inexcusably written off

There’s a fair portion of the Group of 5 that has seen a solid start to this college football season, and many of them have gotten love for it—many, not all.

That’s right, while we’re seeing hype engulf some of the scorching-hot underdog stories out there, some more of them remain in the dark, and one of those victims is Kennesaw State.

If you haven’t followed the Owls in their short time at the FBS level, that may come off rather humorous, especially if you only know enough about them to get yourself in trouble. For example, if you only know that they went 2-10 last year, or that they started this year 0-2, you are doing them a royal disservice.

Firstly, 2-10 was last year, and if we’ve learned anything lately, it’s that one season has no grip on another…yes Penn State, we’re all looking at you. Secondly, 2025 KSU’s 0-2 start consisted of road losses to Wake Forest and Indiana, with the former being decided by a commendable score of 10-9 and the latter being against what has turned out to be one of the better teams in the nation (and easily the best-coached).

But it’s not quality losses that earned the Owls this spotlight I'm giving them, it’s the fact that they’ve won out since suffering them, sitting at a far-sexier record of 4-2 today. Of those four wins, half have been won by double-digit margins, and the latest was 35-7 over a positive Louisiana Tech that gave a better fight to LSU in Death Valley.

Now, take that turnaround and set it up with a remaining six games that are manageable at worst, and what do you get? A darn-good Kennesaw State squad, along with at least one blogger who’s getting mighty sick of it going ignored.

