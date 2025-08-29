Kent State might be the team of the week with this logo vintage helmet design

The Kent State versus Merrimack game might not be the biggest matchup of Week 1, but when the Golden Flashes revealed their new uniforms for their first game of the year, people took notice.

Now, Golden Flash is some mystical combination of an eagle and a lightning bolt, and Kent State usually has a fairly basic logo, and the team sometimes goes as simple as just having the bolt on the side of its helmets, no eagle necessary.

However, before the Golden Flashes kicked off their season against the Merrimack Warriors, they revealed a new uniform combination, featuring a vintage-inspired eagle (with no flash of lightning).

Week 1 Gameday Fit. pic.twitter.com/Zowvjwfd7J — Kent State Football (@KentStFootball) August 29, 2025

Immediately, fans and college football sites ran to social media to talk about just how clean the new uniforms and helmets were, bringing unprecedented attention to Kent State's Week 1 matchup.

These helmets for Kent State’s opening game are incredible! 🤩@KentStFootball pic.twitter.com/Ppv8hO6jXa — College Football Zone (@CollegeFBonX) August 29, 2025

Kent State and Merrimack haven't shared a college football field before. In fact, Merrimack only moved from Division II to Division I ahead of the 2023-24 season and is an FCS program. Meanwhile, Kent State has begun to establish itself as an FBS team as a part of the MAC.

Last year, the Merrimack Warriors finished 5-7, not too shabby for a team that has only played two years of DI football. On the other side of the field, the Golden Flashes had one of the worst seasons in program history, finishing 0-12, with resounding losses to the then-No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers and then-No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions.

Kent State, featuring its new uniforms, and Merrimack are scheduled to kick off at noon ET on Saturday, Aug. 30. The game will be aired on ESPN+.