Kirby Smart delivers the perfect response to Nick Saban comeback rumors

This week, the SEC makes it's way to Atlanta for the SEC Media Days bringing the active Head Coaches and some of their star players to the event. While the figures that will decide the College Football season are in Atlanta, the talk of the event has been the legendary Nick Saban. Greg McElroy floated that he was hearing that Nick Saban does want to coach again and it's sent the event into a frenzy.

Every media member at the event is talking about the possibility of a return for College Football's king and where he could end up. When each Head Coach has taken the podium, the possibility has been brought up to the coaches all of which have praised Nick Saban.

The best coach to ask about Nick Saban is his former protégé Kirby Smart because of the bond the two have. Smart coached with Nick Saban during his stops at LSU, the Miami Dolphins, and Alabama which shows how the two are constantly in sync. When Kirby Smart was asked about the chance of Nick Saban returning to College Football he delivered the perfect response.

"I called & offered him (Will) Muschamp's (analyst) job, but he was overqualified. The boss (Miss Terry) at home will make that call for him, not him." Kirby Smart

Earlier in his day at SEC Media Days, Kirby Smart had to address rumors that Will Muschamp was no longer helping Georgia as a member of its staff. The rumors circulated as Will Muschamp was left out of the Georgia Media Guide but, Kirby Smart confirmed he'll continue to help the team out so the job he offered Saban is no longer open.

At the end of the day, no matter how much everyone hopes to see Nick Saban on a sideline and how entertaining it would be, Nick Saban likely won't return to College Football. There are plenty of reasons that Nick Saban retired and until there are changes to the system, he likely won't even consider returning.

