Kirby Smart keeps key 4-star In-State recruit away from Georgia Tech

The Georgia Bulldogs dominate recruiting on a National level under Kirby Smart landing their pick of the Nation's top recruits. Given how well Georgia recruits, it's rare to see a true In-State battle where Georgia Tech is giving the Bulldogs a true challenge for a recruit. In the recruitment of Athens native Anthony "AJ" Lonon Jr, the Bulldogs showed just how dominant they can be.

Anthony Lonon Jr received an offer from Georgia on June 3rd of this year and schools who felt good about their chances like Georgia Tech, NC State, and Wake Forest quickly felt the pressure Georgia can apply. Lonon took an official visit to Athens and in July narrowed his recruitment down to the two in-state schools.

On Saturday, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs won out landing a commitment from a recruit in their backyard.

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Anthony “AJ” Lonon has Committed to Georgia, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’2 265 DL from Athens, GA chose the Bulldogs over Georgia Tech



“Born in Athens, raised by Dawgs. True pure bred!”https://t.co/e9umJvjBvG pic.twitter.com/PSWWxkPWX3 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 2, 2025

According to Rivals Industry Recruiting Rankings, Anthony Lonon Jr is the 263rd ranked player in the Country, the 28th ranked defensive tackle in the class, and the 31st ranked player out of Georgia. Landing Lonon Jr gives Kirby Smart another top 300 recruit in the class and a recruiting victory in their backyard.

Anthony Lonon Jr joins a loaded Georgia recruiting class, which ranks 2nd in the Country, trailing only the USC Trojans. After losing the Nation's top defensive tackle, James "JJ" Johnson, to Texas, Georgia needed to pivot in this class, and they've done so nicely, landing top 300 tackles in Valdin Stone and Lonon.

As Georgia looks to finish the recruiting cycle with the Nation's top recruiting class once again, the Bulldogs have a great chance at doing so. Kirby Smart and his staff remain in the race for 5-stars Savion Hiter and Darius Gray while they'll continue picking away at several different stars looking for a flip.

More Georgia Bulldogs News: