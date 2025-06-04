Kirby Smart lands 4-star defensive back with Alabama ties

As official visits continue to ramp up, the action on the recruiting trail has significantly picked up as some of the Nation's top players start to close in on decisions. Every weekend in Athens, Georgia is a massive recruiting weekend as Kirby Smart and his staff continue to recruit at a higher level than most schools could ever imagine.

This past weekend has already resulted in the Bulldogs landing several commitments bringing their class all the way up to 5th in the recruiting class rankings. Kirby Smart's latest recruiting win may have more to do with his tenure as Nick Saban's defensive coordinator than his success at Georgia.

George lands DB Justice Fitzpatrick the brother of Minkah Fitzpatrick

On Tuesday Night, 4-star defensive back Justice Fitzpatrick announced his commitment picking the Georgia Bulldogs over a crowded group of schools.

The name Justice Fitzpatrick will be familiar for a ton of football fans as he's the younger brother of former Alabama safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Despite the Fitzpatrick family having ties to Alabama, Kirby Smart ultimatley wins out while Alabama wasn't in Fitzpatricks Top 5.

Kirby Smart's connections with Justice Fitzpatrick run deep as Smart's final season at Alabama coincided with Minkah Fitzpatrick's Freshman season at Alabama. Given that Kirby Smart was involved in getting the older Fitzpatrick to Alabama, the relationship ran deeper than most coaches.

Justice Fitzpatrick is a massive addition to Georgia's recruiting class as he's the 64th ranked player in the class, the 7th ranked cornerback, and the 11th ranked player out of Florida. The Bulldogs already hold commitments from defensive backs Jordan Smith, Zech Fort, and Kealan Jones giving Smart a loaded group of defensive backs.

Once again, Kirby Smart finds himself in the race for the Nation's top recruiting class and with several other top players still considering the Bulldogs, Georgia could once again land a loaded recruiting class.

