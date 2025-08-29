Kirk Herbstreit Reveals College Gameday will be in Norman for Oklahoma vs Michigan

On the eve of Lee Corso's final episode of College Gameday this Saturday it was announced where the rest of the gameday crew would be headed in week two.

Kirk Herbstriet said that GameDay is going to Norman next week. — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) August 29, 2025

Kirk Herbstreit announced Friday Afternoon that the first episode of College Gameday after Lee Corso's triumphant send off will feature the No. 18- ranked Sooners and No.14-ranked Wolverines in Oklahoma's biggest home non-conference game since 2016.

This will be the second time in as many seasons that College Gameday will make his way to Norman.

The show came to Norman last season for Oklahoma's first SEC game against Tennessee where the Sooners fell 25-15



This is only the third time that College Gameday has been in Norman since 2020.

Next week's show will be Oklahoma's 42nd all time appearance on College Gameday and the ninth time the program will be coming to Norman. Oklahoma

Oklahoma has a 27-14 record in games at which College Gameday is there.

But before the Sooners and Wolverines face off under the lights of Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, they both have to make it through there season opener.

Oklahoma starts the season at home against FCS foe Illinois State. The Sooners and Redbirds kickoff at 6:00 p.m eastern on SEC Network+

Michigan starts their 2025 season at home and under the lights as well where they will face off against Jason Eck and the New Mexico Lobos. The Wolverines and Lobos will face off at 7:30 p.m. eastern on NBC.

Both teams come into the 2025 season with massive expectations. Oklahoma and Michigan had less then impressive 2024 campaigns and a win in front of a national audience in primetime would go a long way in these programs finding their way back among the top teams in the country.

These teams have excellent quarterbacks can match up along the lines of scrimmages and it should make for an excellent contest.