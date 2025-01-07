Kirk Herbstreit reveals he almost left ESPN's College GameDay

Kirk Herbstreit opened up in a recent interview about a pivotal moment when he considered stepping away from ESPN’s College GameDay.

After joining Amazon Prime Video in 2022 to call NFL Thursday Night Football games, the extra workload made him think that something had to give.

“I thought when I took the Amazon deal three years ago that I would probably have to give something up, because it’s so hard to do all three of these things,” Herbstreit shared with On3.

However, thanks to the unique energy Pat McAfee and Nick Saban brought to the set, Herbstreit’s plans changed entirely.

“Now, man, you couldn’t kick me off the set,” he said. “Like, I absolutely love it. We’re having a blast.”

McAfee’s arrival in 2022 brought a fresh vibe, and Saban, who joined in 2024 after retiring from coaching, offered insightful football analysis alongside his unexpectedly relaxed demeanor. Herbstreit noted how Saban’s on-air presence is far from the stern, podium-pounding coach fans have come to know.

“I think people would learn that Nick Saban’s not the guy at the podium with the Coke bottle... he’s having fun,” Herbstreit said.

Herbstreit emphasized how much he appreciates the camaraderie of the current lineup, which also includes Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, and Stanford Steve.

"I’ve never had more fun on the show in 29 years,” he admitted.

It's interesting to think what could have been if Herbstreit had elected to leave the show behind in 2022. Pat McAfee's arrival on the show has been met with many different receptions — depending on which group of fans you talk to — but his field goal kick segment has been one of the major winners to come out of his arrival. Herbstreit is an integral part of that as the ESPN analyst serves as the holder each week.

ESPN College GameDay will be in Miami on Thursday to cover the Penn State vs. Notre Dame matchup. Then, weather permitting, the crew will be in Dallas on Friday to cover Ohio State vs. Texas in the Cotton Bowl.

Read More