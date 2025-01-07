Kirk Herbstreit says it wasn't him trash-talking fans off his X account

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit says it wasn't him doing all the trash-talking on social media, despite it coming from his account.

Kirk Herbstreit has never been a stranger to criticism. As one of the most recognizable voices in college football, he’s heard it all—praise, complaints, and everything in between. But if you’ve ever thought his Twitter activity seemed a little too on-brand, there’s a reason for that.

In a recent interview with On3’s Andy Staples and Ari Wasserman, Herbstreit revealed that he stepped away from Twitter completely—years ago, in fact—and handed over the reins to his son.

“I don’t have it,” Herbstreit admitted. “My son tweets stuff out. I don’t read anything. I don’t see anything.”

@KirkHerbstreit revealed he deleted Twitter a long time ago



"I don't have it. My son tweets stuff out... I don't read anything. I don't see anything."

That’s right—when you’re seeing “his” tweets, you’re actually seeing his son’s take on things, though you’d be hard-pressed to tell the difference.

Herbstreit’s decision to leave Twitter came after years of facing constant backlash, particularly when it came to his takes on the College Football Playoff. And if there’s one thing college football fans are passionate about, it’s their team’s shot at the title. Things hit a fever pitch after he argued against Florida State making the 2024 Playoff despite their perfect 13-0 record.

That didn’t sit well with Florida State fans—who made their frustrations known.

Of course, that means that some of Herbstreit's posts on X trash-talking fans are actually coming from his son, and not him.

Take this one, for instance.

Keep believing the false narratives clown.

Herbstreit received a community note on this post after his account claimed that it was a "false narrative" that he promoted Alabama being in the playoff over Indiana.

In another post, his account doubles down because he picked the right winner in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Wait a second. Why let facts get in the way of a bullshit narrative!

Haha!!

Haha!! https://t.co/uB6IJOjguR — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) December 31, 2024

His account was also quick to post that SMU "wasn't ready" for the matchup against Penn State, but didn't post anything about Tennessee's even worse loss to Ohio State.

Tried to warn em about (not the weather) but the challenge of the atmosphere and crowd!

1st half offense

128 total yards

1-6 3rd down 0-2 4th down

69 yards passing with 3 int’s 2 pick 6’s

It’s not these boys fault-just not ready for this! This game is unfortunately about to… — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) December 21, 2024

Regardless, it's interesting to see that Herbstreit's son is the one running the account. Though Kirk may not be running his X account, it's apparent he's made it clear what his brand should look like.

