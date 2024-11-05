Kirk Herbstreit shares emotional, painful message about beloved golden retriever Ben
The college football world as a whole is hurting on Monday night. For Week 10 of College GameDay, loads of people were concerned when Kirk Herbsteit's adorable dog Ben was nowhere to be seen. Ben has essentially been the unofficial mascot for ESPN, traveling to games with Kerbstreit consistently.
We now have our answer and it's nothing short of heartbreaking. Herbstreit took to social media to announce that Ben had a second chemo injection on Oct. 23 and that his health has been deteriorating ever since. Ben was diagnosed with Leukemia in March and has been battling.
Ben's health is not improving, though, with the adorable dog losing the use of his back legs 'almost like they're paralyzed.' The next 24-48 hours are crucial, Herbstreit said, and he's asking for prayers during this tough time.
Ben Herbstreit provided a heartbreaking update on his adorable dog Ben
"I’m so thankful for ALL the love so many have shown him over the last couple years. One of the hardest things I’ve gone through in my life. Ben is my best friend and companion. I love him with all of my heart. If you’re a spiritual person I’d love for you to pray for my boy. He’s currently in an ER hospital overnight and I’m picking him up tomorrow for another round of Vitamin C. Please pray for Ben and hope he pulls out of it."- Kirk Herbstreit
With College GameDay heading to Baton Rouge for Week 11, LSU and Alabama fans are fired up for this contest, but it's simply not going to be the same if Ben isn't there. Right now, though, his health is the top priority and Herbstreit is hopeful his next round of Vitamin C will be able to get him back on the right track. There's a long road ahead for Ben to recover, but Herbstreit isn't losing hope.