Kirk Herbstreit throws shade at Dabo Swinney, roasts Clemson and others

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit has been quiet through the College Football Playoff selection process, but he's not holding back now.

As Herbstreit is set to call the Tennessee at Ohio State game on Saturday night, he's been watching the first-round of the College Football Playoff play out and, so far, he's not impressed.

First, Indiana got blown out by Notre Dame. Then, SMU got blown out by Penn State. Dabo Swinney's Clemson team looked like it would have some life as they got out to an early 7-0 lead at Texas, but then things went cold. Clemson's defense wasn't able to slow down Texas's run game at all and the Tigers ended up giving up some major points, now down 28-10 at halftime.

And, honestly, it's probably going to get a lot worse.

On a live video on Instagram, Herbstreit took a shot at Dabo Swinney's comments from earlier this season when the head coach of the Tigers said that it was "the SEC-Big Ten Invitational."

Though Herbstreit remained silent on the selection process of the 12-team College Football Playoff, he said on his live feed that "maybe Dabo was onto something" when speaking on the fact that the playoff is a SEC-Big Ten invitational.

“Three sh**ty games so far.” Herbstreit said. “Maybe Dabo was onto something when he said it should be the SEC-Big Ten invitational.”

Herbstreit was blasted on social media last year when he shared his opinion that Florida State should be held out of the final four-team College Football Playoff. This season, he kept his opinion close to the vest, but it's clear the way that he actually felt.

It will be interesting to see how college football moves forward and what the selection process might look like in the future as the playoff continues to evolve.

