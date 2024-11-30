Lane Kiffin proves Ole Miss doesn't deserve to be in the College Football Playoff
For the better part of Saturday afternoon, The No. 14-ranked Ole Miss Rebels struggled to put away their in-state rival Mississippi State.
Despite being heavy 26.5-point favorites at home against the Bulldogs — who didn't win a single conference game all season — Ole Miss struggled for the better part of Saturday afternoon in Oxford.
This should've been a statement game from Lane Kiffin, instead it was another disappointing showing, coming away with a less-than-stellar 26-14 win.
Lane Kiffing went viral this week complaining about his team's ranking. He called out Clemson, specifically, for being ranked ahead of Ole Miss and Alabama, despite the Tigers having two losses and both the Rebels and Crimson Tide having three.
What made matters worse from Kiffin, is that he completely ignored that all three of his team's losses were against unranked teams in Florida, LSU, and Kentucky.
"To see these rankings – I’m not even doing the Ole Miss homer thing. To think that you’re looking at schools and you’re talking about, like, Clemson’s schedule and who they played over Alabama. It’s stupid. … I’m not gonna name them. Take some of those teams that are up there that haven’t played anybody and put them down in the SEC, they’re .500 teams.”
You would think a team trying to make a statement to the College Football Playoff committee would've been ready to be a little more dominant against a Mississippi State team that has yet to come within two scores of winning a single game in SEC play this season.
Ole Miss, which came into the year being praised for its explosive offense, wasn't able to even break 30 on their in-state rival. Remember, this is the same Mississippi State team that lost to Arizona State and got blasted 41-17 by Toledo.
Again, if you want to get the attention of the committee, Ole Miss should've made a statement on Friday night. Instead, they looked underwhelming and proved the committee's point.
Ole Miss is a very good team. The Rebels even have certain areas that, on their good days, are elite. That being said, they have no business in the College Football Playoff conversation.
If Kiffin had taken care of business against any of the three unraked teams he lost to, Ole Miss would be in. But, they didn't, and the Rebels certainly didn't do anything on Friday to change that narrative.