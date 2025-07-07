Lane Kiffin’s savage Tweet tees off on Hugh Freeze’s Golf obsession

Hugh Freeze is having a terrible Summer at least in the eyes of his fanbase as the Auburn Tigers have had an abysmal stretch on the recruiting trail, which has only been amplified by the dominant stretch Kalen DeBoer and Alabama are having. One of the reasons Auburn fans have claimed Hugh Freeze has struggled is the amount of golf he's played this offseason.

At the end of June, AL.com ran a story about which SEC Head Coaches have played the most golf this Summer and Hugh Freeze's 10 rounds were the most when the story was released. While Auburn fans were furious at their coach and opposing fanbases were trolling the story had to be updated as Hugh Freeze ignored the chatter and posted another score.

When all of this buzz started to go viral on social media, the opinion of College Football's biggest twitter troll was missing. On Sunday, Lane Kiffin jumped in with the perfect response, pulling up a pervious post of Freeze's about golf while complimenting how well has golf game has been.

Great job Coach!! Game is on 🔥 https://t.co/EluxmXfkZc — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) July 7, 2025

Lane Kiffin's troll job is perfect, it isn't a direct attack, he's not trying to do too much, and being this late to the party only makes it better. Whenever anyone in the SEC does something, Kiffin is the first person to troll anyone and he's the perfect example for this Freeze situation as he's always posting content fishing but, because he wins his fanbase doesn't care.

This last Month for Hugh Freeze has been brutal between the bad results on the recruiting trail and the fact that his fanbase and outsiders are turning on him. Everyone from Lane Kiffin to Golf Digest is giving their input on the situation and with the pressure already mounting on Freeze to win this season, Week 1 likely can't come soon enough so all of these distractions are behind him.

