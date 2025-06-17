LaNorris Sellers exposed how big of a circus College Football has become

As College Football has entered it's NIL and Transfer Portal era, the stories that have come as a result of it prove that the system has clear flaws. Whether it's Michigan buying the Nation's top recruit, players being tampered with to enter the transfer portal, or lawsuits arising, like Jaden Rashada and Florida are in, the stories have been ugly at times.

One of the biggest stories of the 2024 College Football season was the breakout of the South Carolina Gamecocks led by their exciting young quarterback LaNorris Sellers. In most years, it would be a given that a player of Sellers' caliber would be back in the fold for the 2025 season but, in this NIL era nothing is a given.

LaNorris Sellers reveals shocking NIL offer to transfer

On Monday, Bruce Feldman of the Athletic reported that LaNorris Sellers was offered $8 million over two seasons if he were to transfer.

“He was offered all kinds of crazy numbers.”

LaNorris Sellers was offered $8 million for two years to transfer, he dad told The Athletic. Here's why the star QB stayed at South Carolina and why it's been such a great fit: https://t.co/fRMiVW2Chs — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) June 16, 2025

While LaNorris Sellers turned down the offer, several aspects of the story are startling for most college football fans. On the surface, $4 million per season is about what's expected for an elite level quarterback but how Sellers is being offered that figure is the problem.

A program was able to reach out to Sellers and offer him a massive NIL deal to leave his current program, which is tampering, as LaNorris Sellers never entered his name into the transfer portal. While Sellers made the rare decision turning the offer down, the program wouldn't have made the offer if they didn't think it was possible to steal a player of LaNorris Sellers' caliber.

The NCAA House Settlement will bring about some regulations that could prevent teams from making this type of move, it's not a guarantee. The program could still lure a player into the transfer portal and then find a legitimate way to give him the NIL deal rather than a collective offering the lump sums that have been thrown around.

Every College Football fan and at this point, every coach has just been looking for this sport to have some sort of regulations and rules around the transfer portal and NIL. Until there are actual rules in place to prevent tampering and poaching players, College Football will be a pay for play sport which is far from the sport many fell in love with.

