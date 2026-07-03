Lessons College Football should borrow from the World Cup

Millions of Americans have been watching the World Cup. The games have been a huge success in the United States and around the World. The passion of the World Cup is incredible. The fans and players care so deeply about their countries winning these games. College Football shares that same passion. Fans, alumni, and Schools care deeply about winning College Football games, especially rivalry games. While not identical sports, the passion is similar. College Football could learn a thing or two from the World Cup.

The 3 lessons college football should take from the World Cup

Shorter Games

World Cup games are so quick. 45-minute halves with extra time added at the end of each half. It is striking watching how quickly the games are. The time you might not be able to change with Colleges Football, with 4 15-minute quarters. The games need to get quicker, though. College Football games length is between 3 and 3 and a half hours. That’s a long time for any sporting event. Shortening the actual game time should be a goal of College Football.

Less Commercials

College Football games have an insane number of commercials. During the World Cup, the only times you had commercials were during hydration breaks in each half ( people hate them) and at halftime. The rest of the time, the game is playing on. When it comes to extra time, they continue the game with no commercials.

Television networks pay a ton for the rights to College Football games, but all the commercials are hurting the product. Fox pays between $440 million and $450 million for the Big Ten Television Rights. That’s a lot of money, but they also have the rights to the World Cup. The product you pay for should matter, and commercials should be cut back. An example would be after kickoffs. Sometimes College Football games will have a commercial. Do the kickoff and then immediately return to another commercial break. Cutting back on commercials will help speed up the games. This will allow the games to go at a faster pace.

Faster Reviews

Reviews in College Football take forever. It slows down the game and makes the games even longer. Make the review quick. Say you got two minutes to review this play, or the play stands. In the World Cup, the reviews are much quicker and more seamless. Speeding up the reviews will make the games go quicker.

Final Thoughts

Watching World Cup games is so refreshing. Fast-moving and quick. The biggest part of it is that soccer is a fast-paced game. College Football can still learn from the World Cup and try to speed up the games. It will make the product on the field better.