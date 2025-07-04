Lincoln Riley is landing a game changing player in wide receiver Boobie Feaster

The start of the Lincoln Riley era at USC has been a massive disappointment, as the Trojans have declined since his first season. While it has been the defense that's been the problem for Riley's teams, the offense hasn't developed the same level of playmakers that it did when Riley was at Oklahoma, aside from Caleb Williams and Jordan Addison.

Lincoln Riley and his staff, however, are just showing the promise many expected when he was hired as they're dominating on the recruiting trail. While the Trojans hold the Nation's top ranked recruiting class, it just added one of it's most impressive recruits.

USC beats out a loaded field to land elite wide receiver Boobie Feaster

July 4th is bringing fireworks to Southern California as Lincoln Riley and his staff landed wide receiver Boobie Feaster beating out Texas A&M and LSU for the commitment.

BREAKING: Elite 2026 WR Boobie Feaster has Committed to USC, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’2 180 WR from DeSoto, TX chose the Trojans over Alabama, LSU, & Texas A&M



“Let’s do it! I heard they do it better out west!”https://t.co/lv6vPrWhf7 pic.twitter.com/XSKtaNxTkX — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 4, 2025

According to On3's Industry Recruiting Rankings, Boobie Feaster is the 45th ranked player in the Country, the 5th ranked wide receiver in the class, and the 6th ranked player out of Texas. While Feaster is a 4-star recruit, he's one of the most impressive recruits in the class.

This winter, Boobie Feaster reclassified joining the 2026 recruiting class but, before reclassifying, he was ranked as the top wideout in the 2027 class. Despite being a year younger than the players in his class, Feaster has the physical tools to make an impact as soon as he arrives on campus. This season in a game for DeSoto, Feaster reached an in-game speed of 21.3 MPH which is incredibly impressive especially at his age.

Ethan "Boobie" Feaster's (@BoobieFeaster23) verified 21.3 mph max speed helped power his 85.8 IGA Score®, an above average grade based on his In-Game Athleticism™ from film. #IGAScore https://t.co/GaF0P0RIkl pic.twitter.com/y5w9iC1RN6 — Reel Analytics (@RAanalytics) June 10, 2025

While Feaster's speed is impressive, he's a great route runner constantly getting open while his frame allows him to play each receiver position. When Feaster isn't creating a ton of separation, he's shown the ability to go up and win on 50/50 balls which makes him almost impossible to guard.

Been embarrassing your favorite 4 ⭐️ and 5 ⭐️ Juniors and Seniors since I was 7th and 8th grade …. And steady growing in my craft every year…. But yall got me mixed up👌🏾@drobalwayzopen pic.twitter.com/jaAZyg0925 — Ethan “Boobie” Feaster ✞ (@BoobieFeaster23) February 20, 2025

Winning out in this recruitment is incredibly impressive by Lincoln Riley and his staff, while sending a massive statement. The LSU Tigers emerged as the early front-runner for Feaster once he reclassified into the 2026 recruiting class. Texas A&M then emerged as they pushed for the DeSoto Native, but in the end, USC was able to win out.

When you think of the offenses Lincoln Riley has had the most success with, they've always had incredible athletes at receiver from CeeDee Lamb to Jordan Addison to Dede Westbrook, and more. Feaster is an explosive weapon with the talent upside to land himself among Riley's best receivers ever.

Lincoln Riley is building a recruiting class on the offensive side of the football that could develop into a great core to build around. Quarterback commit Jonas Williams will get to throw to the Nation's top tight end Mark Bowman, Boobie Feaster, and 3 other 4-star receivers giving Riley plenty of chances to hit on the development side. The Trojans will need to hold onto these commitments but, USC has built an incredible program changing class.

