Lincoln Riley put on blast, calls to be fired grow at USC

USC head coach Lincoln Riley has been under fire for much of the 2024 season, and now, another analyst has taken the criticism to another level.

Gerald V. Dixon, a 247Sports analyst and former coach, did not hold back in his assessment of Riley’s tenure at USC, suggesting that the highly paid head coach has failed to live up to the expectations that come with his massive contract.

Dixon’s comments, which were shared on 247Sports' social media platforms, questioned Riley’s ability to lead USC to national prominence, particularly given his struggles with developing a competent defense. He pointed to USC’s disappointing 6-6 finish in the 2024 regular season and how the Trojans consistently underperformed in big moments. Despite Riley’s reputation as an offensive mastermind, Dixon argued that his lack of defensive acumen and inability to build a balanced team have severely hindered the program’s success​.

Strong words for USC HC Lincoln Riley from @CoachGVDixon



😳 pic.twitter.com/Fz4bPbXJHv — 247Sports (@247Sports) February 18, 2025

When Riley was lured away from Oklahoma to take over at USC, it was seen as a program-defining hire. The Trojans signed him to one of the most lucrative contracts in college football history, reportedly worth around $110 million. However, as Dixon pointed out, the results on the field haven’t matched the investment.

USC was expected to be a serious College Football Playoff contender under Riley, especially after landing a generational quarterback talent in Caleb Williams. While the Trojans were competitive in 2023, the 2024 campaign was a disaster. USC suffered upset losses to teams like Minnesota and Maryland, struggled to close out games despite holding late leads, and ended the regular season with a .500 record​.

Dixon isn’t the only analyst taking shots at Riley. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum has also been vocal about his belief that USC should move on from their head coach. During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Finebaum openly questioned why Riley was still leading the Trojans, calling the 2024 season an outright failure.

