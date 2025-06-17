Lindy’s throws cold water on 2025 hopes for two College Football blue bloods

One of the best traditions for College Football fans is running to your local store to pick up preview magazines for the upcoming season. As the experts predict how each team will fare, any good prediction for your favorite team is treated like gospel while any prediction that has your team failing to meet expectations is thrown aside.

Among the best at previewing the College Football season is Lindy's Sports which has become a staple for College Football fans. Ahead of the College Football season, the 2025 edition of Lindy's magazine has been released with a notable Top 10.

Lindy's Sports projects down season for Georgia and Alabama

Among the notable programs in the Top 10 projection, Alabama and Georgia being ranked 8th and 9th stands out.

UCF DT John Walker is featured on the Florida cover of Lindy's. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ZaBEY1yh5U — Brandon Helwig (@UCFSports) May 29, 2025

The expectation every season for the two programs is to be one of the best programs in the Country competing for SEC and National Championships. While being the 8th and 9th ranked teams would result in making the College Football Playoff, it is far below where each program sees itself in the landscape of the sport.

The key factor for both teams this season is their first time starting quarterbacks as both programs replace multi-year starters. If Ty Simpson or Gunner Stockton are able to rise to the level of being a Heisman contender, either program could vault into the conversation as the best team in the Country as the rest of the roster is that talented.

It's certainly telling of how difficult the SEC will be this season as Texas and LSU are ranked ahead of both programs while 4 SEC programs land in the Top 10. As the two blue bloods will meet and they'll each face one of the higher ranked SEC programs, it shouldn't come as a surprise if either team misses the College Football Playoff but, history has told us that these two teams will find a way to compete for a National Championship.

