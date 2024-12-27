Say what you will about how the season ended in South Bend, this was still undoubtedly the greatest season in the history of Indiana University football. IU's list of accomplishments include a spot in the College Football Playoff, their first ever 10-win season, an AP top-5 ranking, and a coveted visit from ESPN's College Gameday. Not bad for a basketball school.

This season's quest for a national title is over for all but eight programs. As the focus shifts to the offseason for the majority of schools, let's take a look at 5 contenders to make an Indiana-like splash in 2025-26:

1. Texas Tech Red Raiders

John E. Moore III/GettyImages

Texas Tech scorched defenses this season, finishing in the top 10 for both yards and points scored per game. Quarterback Behren Morton is set to return after a junior season in which he threw for 27 TDs and over 3000 yards. 247 Sports has the Red Raiders currently ranked as the #1 transfer portal class, headlined by Illinois State offensive lineman Hunter Zambrano.



There is still lots of work to do on the other side of the ball, as Texas Tech finished the regular season ranked 111th in points allowed, giving up 33.0 per game. If they can sure-up the defense, look out for the Red Raiders in 2025.



2. Minnesota Golden Gophers

John Fisher/GettyImages

2024-25 was a season of "what could have been" for the Golden Gophers. Aside from a poor performance against Iowa way back in September, Minnesota's four other losses came by a combined 13 points. Had a few critical plays gone their way, and had the officials done their jobs against Michigan, this team could have been in the thick of the playoff race deep into November.



Minnesota currently flexes a top-15 transfer portal class according to 247 Sports. Could PJ Fleck and the Golden Gophers row the boat all the way to the 2025-26 College Football Playoff? We shall see.



3. Syracuse Orange

Bryan Bennett/GettyImages

Syracuse made plenty of noise this year, including a 42-38 upset over Miami in the regular season finale. The burning question for the Orange is whether the nation's leading passer, Kyle McCord, will return for another season. McCord is currently fighting the NCAA for an extra year of eligibility and if granted, the Orange are poised to be explosive on offense again in 2025-26.



The bad news for Syracuse: next year's schedule is brutal. The Orange are set to open their season against Tennessee in Atlanta, before traveling to Notre Dame, Clemson, Miami and SMU. Ouch.

4. Illinois Fighting Illini

Quinn Harris/GettyImages

Illinois is another program looking to ride the momentum from 2024-25. An Illini victory over South Carolina in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Eve would give them their first 10-win season since 2001. After Luke Altmyer announced his return to the team for 2025-26, hopes are high in Champaign that this success can continue.



The Illini have a relatively favorable BIG10 schedule next season, avoiding Oregon and getting Ohio State at home. Their out of conference schedule is even more manageable, facing Western Illinois, Western Michigan and Duke.

5. Cal Golden Bears

D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

At face value, it's easy to classify Cal's first season as a member of the ACC as a disappointment given their 6-7 final record. The Golden Bears started their season 3-0, including an impressive road win against SEC foe Auburn. Cal then lost their next four games by a mere 9 combined points. Had it not been for horrific fourth quarter efforts against Miami and NC State, the Bears could have found themselves competing for an ACC championship well into November.



As we saw with fellow conference newcomer SMU, anything can happen in this new look ACC. Cal and head coach Justin Wilcox will look to build on back to back bowl appearances heading into 2025.

Read More