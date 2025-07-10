Louisiana’s Best Stays Home: 5-Star DL Lamar Brown Commits to LSU

This Summer has seen some of the Nation's top ranked recruits come off of the board as recruiting is currently in a dead period. On Thursday, one of the Nation's top recruits 5-star defensive lineman Lamar Brown was set to announce his commitment. The 5-star had a final 4 of Texas, Miami, Texas A&M, and Miami but, this was a massive battle between the Tigers and the Aggies.

Brian Kelly gets his biggest recruiting win yet keeping Lamar Brown at Home

On Thursday Afternoon, live on ESPN2 Lamar Brown announced his pick choosing the hometown Tigers over Texas A&M.

BREAKING: Five-Star ATH Lamar Brown has Committed to LSU!



The 6’5 280 ATH from Erwinville, LA chose the Tigers over Texas A&M, Texas, & Miami



He’s ranked as the No. 1 ATH in the ‘26 Class (per Rivals)



“SET IT OFF in the 225”https://t.co/wPYSBOg2NJ pic.twitter.com/dy6vdnaptL — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 10, 2025

According to On3's Industry Recruiting Rankings, Lamar Brown is the 7th ranked recruit in the class, the top athlete in the class, and the top player out of Louisiana. Lamar Brown is such an impressive player as he could pick offensive or defensive line and compete for a starting job as soon as he arrives on campus.

Keeping Lamar Brown in Louisiana was priority number one for Brian Kelly and his staff this recruiting cycle. As safety Blaine Bradford committed to Ohio State earlier in the cycle, Brian Kelly couldn’t afford to see another 5-star leave the State. Missing out on Jahkeem Stewart another 5-star defensive tackle from the Boot last cycle, only made it more important for LSU to keep him at home.

Lamar Brown will play defensive line at the next level which could help LSU solve some of it's defensive woes. Brown joins a star studded recruiting class for LSU, joining 5-star wide receiver Tristen Keys and 5-star defensive tackle Richard Anderson giving the team a clear 1-2 punch on the line for years to come.

After landing Lamar Brown, the Tigers have skyrocketed up the recruiting class rankings moving up to 5th giving Brian Kelly a great chance to sign the Nation's top class.

