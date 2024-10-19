Louisville fans dragging ACC officials after questionable reversal vs Miami
Louisville football fans aren't going easy on ACC officials after a questionable reversal potentially cost them the game against Miami.
Miami Hurricanes football continues to be at the center of controversy for the third straight week as questionable officiating decisions once again seemed to protect their path to victory, this time against Louisville.
Miami, led by standout quarterback Cam Ward, has undeniably one of the strongest offenses in the country. However, the narrative surrounding their recent games isn’t just about their high-powered offense but the advantageous officiating decisions that appear to tip the scales in their favor during critical moments.
In the most recent matchup against Louisville, the Cardinals appeared to turn the tide with a crucial defensive play. Late in the fourth quarter, Ward dropped back to pass, and the ball was knocked loose. Louisville quickly scooped up the ball for what should have been a game-tying defensive touchdown.
Yet, to the disbelief of many, ACC officials overturned the call, allowing Miami to maintain possession. The Hurricanes capitalized on the decision, driving downfield and extending their lead, eventually winning 52-38, and Louisville fans were not happy.
This marks yet another instance of calls seemingly bending in Miami’s favor during pivotal moments in games. Critics and fans alike are raising eyebrows at the consistency of these overturned rulings, questioning whether there’s a deeper agenda at play within the ACC officiating ranks.
Another fan called out the ACC for being "corrupt."
A California fan also was quick to jump in on the review overturn.
Barstool Louisville demanded the ACC apologize for yet "another blown call."
In previous weeks, similar controversies arose. Against Virginia Tech, a last-second Hail Mary touchdown was overturned, allowing Miami to escape with a victory.
The following week, California was running out the clock, and a targeting call against a Miami defender was reversed, which could have otherwise sealed the game for Cal. Each of these overturned calls leaves fans wondering: is this just a string of unfortunate circumstances, or is there something more troubling happening in the ACC when it comes to protecting Miami?
At this time, the ACC has not issued a statement on the overturned call.