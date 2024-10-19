ACC replay corruption continues, officials protect Miami for third-straight week
The ACC has been having a field day conveniently overturning calls for the Miami Hurricanes.
There's no doubt that Miami — led by QB Cam Ward — has one of the best offenses in the country, but they've needed a ton of convenient help with pivotal calls from officials late in games against the last three opponents.
First, there was the overturn against Virginia Tech on a hail mary at the buzzer. The Hokies would've won the game as a touchdown was called on the field. However, the ACC replay officials overturned the call and gave Miami the victory. Many fans pointed out that the call on the field should've mattered because it clearly wasn't indisputable, but that didn't matter to the ACC in protecting its undefeated top-10 team.
Then, two weeks ago, California was attempting to run out the clock against the Hurricane defense when a Hurricane defender launched and seemingly made contact with Fernando Mendoza's crown of the helmet. Though that was also called targeting on the field and would've allowed the Bears to run down the clock, it was overturned.
Ward dropped back to pass when it looked as if the ball was knocked out of his hands. Louisville picked the ball up and it would've been a defensive touchdown and would've tied the game at 45 apiece with a little less than five minutes remaining. Instead, the ACC overturned the call and gave Miami the ball back. The Hurricanes would go onto score and take a 52-38 lead.
It's easy for something like this to happen once and to make the statement that it was just too close of a call, but how many times is the ACC going to come in and show its clear bias in favor of Miami?
Think about that Virginia Tech play a few weeks ago: if the roles had been reversed and it was Cam Ward that throw that Hail Mary pass, would it have also been overturned? Absolutely not. The ACC is attempting to protect Miami as best it can and it's really not even trying to hide it at this point.
Perhaps you can say that Ward's arm was come forward in that clip there, but the call on the field should matter. There is not enough evidence for that to be overturned, and it should've been a big play for Louisville. Instead, it ended up putting the nails in the coffin for the Cardinals and allowing Miami to escape yet again with a win.