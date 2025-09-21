Love and Price dominate Purdue, prove their case as nation’s top RB tandem

Notre Dame’s 0-2 shadow has cast a large cloud over the might of its backfield. Behind the trenches, there is a running back tandem that has proven to be the best in the nation. A statement like that is a bold declaration. We are just four weeks in, with lots more football to be played. However, with a collective performance as good as this one, there is a legitimate case to make that Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price are the best pair of running backs.

Notre Dame opened its season with two unfavorable outcomes in facing No. 4 Miami on the road and No. 10 Texas A&M at home. After starting the season with two losses, the Irish dropped to No. 24 in the AP Poll, having to face Purdue in their next outing.

The odds, this time, were much in favor of the Irish, who opened the game as 24.5 favorites. Not only was that line defeated, but it was taken down at the thunderous stomp of both Jeremiyah Love and Jadarin Price, in a 56-30 victory.

Both Love and Price were involved early. After being tied at seven, it was Jeremiyah Love who found the end zone on a one-yard rush. That was the beginning of the onslaught.

The next three touchdowns would come from Jadarian Price, including a 100-yard kickoff return prior to the end of the first half.

COUNT IT ☘️



1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ YARDS TO THE HOUSE FOR JADARIAN PRICE 🤯#GoIrish☘️ | @Jadarian15 pic.twitter.com/IO1NR7gWfQ — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 20, 2025

Jeremiyah Love responded on the next drive with his own explosive 48-yard rushing touchdown. Price would then cap it off on his fourth rushing touchdown, later in the third quarter.

This level of consistency in the rushing game is ungodly. Combined, the Love-Price duo rushed for 231 yards and five touchdowns, as well as a 100-yard kick return touchdown. Jeremiyah Love notched a career-high 157 rushing yards, while Jadarian Price had a career-high four touchdowns.

These two accounted for 75% of the Irish’s points, while combining for just 28 carries. Beyond the stats, the two play an extraordinary level of complementary football. Love demonstrated his dominance as the premier workhorse back, while Price was efficient in finishing off drives in the red zone and taking charge of special teams duties. The two have shown their worth in just three games thus far.

So far, Notre Dame has not lived to its full potential. While the defense continues to struggle, the offensive firepower remains an obvious strength for Notre Dame. Behind Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price, this tandem is finally beginning to showcase its potential. That is, to be thebest in America.

