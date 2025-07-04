LSU adds anchor to the Offensive Line landing 4-Star Offensive Lineman Bryson Cooley

The LSU Tigers are once again dominating on the recruiting trail as Brian Kelly and his staff are looking to sign a top-5 recruiting class. The Tigers entered July 4th with the Nation's 5th ranked recruiting class and with a hectic day of recruiting announcements, the Tigers were looking to keep adding to this class.

LSU lands elite offensive lineman Bryson Cooley

The LSU Tigers class is growing once again as Brian Kelly and Brad Davis land 4-star offensive tackle Bryson Cooley beating out Alabama and Ole Miss.

BREAKING: LSU has pulled off a July 4th surprise!



Mississippi 4-star OT Bryson Cooley (@Bryson1of1) has committed to LSU.



"The development shows all around at LSU!"



BREAKING: LSU has pulled off a July 4th surprise!

Mississippi 4-star OT Bryson Cooley has committed to LSU.

"The development shows all around at LSU!"

According to On3's Industry Recruiting Rankings, Bryson Cooley is the 387th ranked player in the Country, the 32nd ranked offensive tackle in the class, and the 14th ranked player out of Mississippi. Cooley joins a loaded offensive line class for the Tigers joining 4-star tackle Brysten Martinez, 4-star tackle Emanuel Tucker, and 3-star interior offensive lineman Jalan Chapman.

The LSU Tigers have been dominant as of late recruiting in the State of Mississippi as Brian Kelly and his staff have built great connections in the State leading to some massive additions. In this class, LSU has landed Mississippi's top player 5-star receiver Tristen Keys along with offensive tackles Bryson Cooley and Emanuel Tucker.

LSU's offensive line class may still land its headline recruit as 5-star guard Darius Gray is considering LSU, South Carolina, and others but, Gray is predicted to land at LSU.

The Tigers are building an impressive class despite only having 13 commits on board as the Tigers class is made up of 85% blue chip recruits. As the recruiting cycle continues, the LSU Football team will have a great chance at signing the Nation's top recruiting class.

All eyes move to July 10th when Louisiana's top player 5-star athlete Lamar Brown announces his commitment as the Tigers, Texas A&M, and Miami battle to land the lineman. LSU is also looking to land another elite wide receiver whether it's Boobie Feaster, Jase Matthews, Calvin Russell, or another name.

