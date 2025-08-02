LSU flips the script on Oregon for elite Defensive Line recruit in stunning finish

The Oregon Ducks have become the boogeyman on the recruiting trail for several programs as they continue to flex their Nike backed NIL muscle to win out in pivotal recruiting battles. Earlier this week, Oregon proved just how dominant they can be landing Anthony Jones over Alabama beating the Crimson Tide for a player in their backyard who grew up an Alabama fan.

Heading into the weekend, Anthony Jones wasn't the only elite defensive lineman the Ducks were expected to secure as they appeared to be the front runner for elite defensive tackle Deuce Geralds. The LSU Tigers however have been quietly in the mix for the Ole Miss legacy the entire way led by coach Frank Wilson who recruited his father to Ole Miss.

Oregon appeared to be the leader but, as the commitment neared it was the LSU Tigers drawing all of the buzz.

LSU comes alive late to stun the Oregon Ducks

On Saturday Afternoon, Deuce Geralds announced his commitment, confirming that the LSU Tigers buzz was real as Brian Kelly and his staff picked up a massive commitment.

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Deuce Geralds has Committed to LSU, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’2 275 DL from Suwanee, GA chose the Tigers over Oregon, Ole Miss, Ohio State, & Michigan



“Dreams do come true, I’m coming back home Geaux Tigers 🐯"https://t.co/Mq9DixCbDZ pic.twitter.com/kAB7BlCJfm — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 2, 2025

According to Rivals Industry Recruiting Rankings, Deuce Geralds is the 93rd ranked player in the Country, the 8th ranked defensive tackle in the class, and the 10th ranked player out of Georgia. Geralds joins a loaded LSU Defensive Line class headlined by 5-star Lamar Brown, Top-25 recruit Richard Anderson, and top-100 recruit Trenton Henderson.

The LSU Tigers have strayed from the dominant standard they had built on defense in the Brian Kelly era. It's clear that the Tigers wanted to place an emphasis on landing the star defensive linemen they've lacked and the Tigers class is now incredible in the trenches. The Tigers were able to turn up the heat on Geralds in part because of the fact that he has family ties to Louisiana while giving him the chance to play on the SEC.

The key for LSU is now getting all of their talent to National Signing Day as they'll have to fend off nearly every school in America for some of their top commits.

More LSU Tigers News: