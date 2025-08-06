LSU Football insiders quickly clear up Garrett Nussmeier injury rumors

Heading into the 2025 College Football season, the LSU Tigers have National Championship hopes and College Football Playoff expectations. While the source of the buzz around the Tigers is in large part due to Brian Kelly and his staff using the transfer portal to bring in a loaded class, the hope is truly riding on one mans shoulders. Garrett Nussmeier chose to return to LSU passing up the NFL Draft for one more shot at leading the Tigers to glory.

On Wednesday, the National Championship hopes nearly evaporated for the Tigers as rumors started to swirl that Garrett Nussmeier tore his ACL at LSU fall camp. While no reputable sources spoke on Nussmeier's injury, LSU fans and fans around the Country were waiting for the official news that the Tigers quarterback was healthy.

As the rumors started to swirl, Wilson Alexander of The Advocate took to social media to dispel the rumors calming the nerves of LSU fans.

Folks, Garrett Nussmeier did not suffer a major injury today. Multiple sources said he's ok. I think you can breathe. https://t.co/bY80UDI2l0 — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) August 6, 2025

Where the rumors started is unclear but, they quickly took over social media as fake accounts spread news that Nussmeier was carted off the field with a torn ACL. The timing of the fake news was perfect for the troll accounts as LSU media wasn't allowed to attend practice which sent everyone scrambling to find out the latest.

The truth lies in that Garrett Nussmeier did suffer an injury at LSU practice which caused concern but, it's not a concern or a major injury.

Losing Garrett Nussmeier would've been devastating for the LSU Football team and would've been heartbreaking for Garrett Nussmeier who passed up on being a first round pick to try and lead the Tigers to the National Championship. Last season Garrett Nussmeier passed for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns with 12 interceptions as he'll look to improve on his performance with an improved receiving core.

