LSU getting dragged over its live Tiger for Alabama game
The LSU Tigers will play host to the Alabama Crimson Tide in a major matchup with College Football Playoff implications on Saturday night, and they'll reportedly have a little more help on the sideline.
A Bengal tiger named Omar Bradley is reportedly en route to Baton Rouge, set to make an appearance at the highly anticipated LSU-Alabama game. The tiger, approximately one and a half years old, is owned by Florida-based exotic animal handler Mitchel Kalmanson, who has a history of lending animals to various events.
The plan to bring a live tiger to Tiger Stadium follows a tradition at LSU, although live animal appearances have been limited in recent years due to "welfare considerations and regulatory issues."
Louisiana’s Governor Jeff Landry has previously advocated for the return of this tradition, recalling its presence during his student days. However, LSU ceased bringing live tigers into stadiums nearly a decade ago, partly to maintain compliance with USDA guidelines on animal welfare.
Despite assurances from Kalmanson’s team, including his office assistant who confirmed Omar Bradley's travel plans, there remains debate about the suitability of this arrangement.
LSU coach Brian Kelly was asked about the possibility earlier this week and he shared that he was "a huge Tiger fan."
It hasn't stopped the college football world from taking a few shots at LSU along the way, though.
Regardless of politics, everyone will be watching the LSU sideline on Saturday evening to see this live Tiger, assuming he does make an appearance.
LSU and Alabama will be featured as the ESPN College GameDay game of the week. Live coverage from the show will begin at 9 a.m. E.T. and go until noon. The game, which will be televised on ABC, is slated to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. E.T. from Tiger Stadium.
The winner of this matchup keeps their College Football Playoff hopes alive, while the loser is likely staring down a season where they miss the 12-team College Football Playoff altogether, with at best, a 9-3 record.
Saturday Blitz will have more on this game and the entire slate of Week 11 college football games throughout the weekend.