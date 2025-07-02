LSU has an unexpected figure to thank for landing Nick Saban

While the Nick Saban era didn't last long in Baton Rouge, it was a wildly successful time for the LSU Football program. During his 5-year tenure as Head Coach of the Tigers, Nick Saban went 48-16 with a 28-12 record in SEC play. In those 5 seasons, LSU won 3 Bowl Games, 3 SEC West Championships, 2 SEC Championships, and a National Championship.

Two decades after leaving LSU for the NFL, Nick Saban was finally recognized for his achievements as LSU's Head Coach. On Saturday, the legendary Head Coach was inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in its Class of 2025.

While speaking at the ceremony, Nick Saban detailed how he ended becoming the Head Coach at LSU with an incredible story. The story started with Nick Saban stating the fact that he couldn't accept the job without visiting to LSU but, not being able to visit in fear of Michigan State finding out.

"They offered me the job, but I said ‘I can’t take the job, I’ve never been to LSU before. I don’t know what it’s like.’ And I can’t go for an interview, because if they find out publicly at Michigan State that I’m thinking of going somewhere else, they’ll absolutely crucify me." Nick Saban

When you can't personally take the visit but, you can't take the job without getting a feel for the program what's the next step. For Nick Saban it was clear, you send Miss Terry on the interview for you. Nick Saban sent his wife to the campus and while he ended up taking the job, the initial feedback wasn't positive.

"I said ‘Well, what’d you think?’ And she said ‘Man, this place needs a lot of work.’ She said ‘The stadium is in bad shape, they have no academic facilities, they have no academic support center, the players are not doing well academically.’ She said, ‘You have to get in the bus to ride to practice every day from the campus because the facilities are separated. The coach’s office is in a bank building and really unimpressive. I don’t know how you would recruit there.’ But she said ‘I went in the weight room today. They’ve got some damn good looking players.’ So that’s how I took the job." Nick Saban

While Miss Terry's eye for elite talent sent Nick Saban to the SEC, she wasn't quite finished pitching her husband on taking the job. Before giving his introductory press conference, Nick Saban called the boss once again this time with some reservation however, Miss Terry was able to motivate Saban to officially get on board.

"Before I went into the press conference, I went into the corner and talked into the phone and I said ‘Terry, this is not really what I thought it might be after your interview,' And she said, ‘Put on your big boy pants on and get your ass in the press conference and get to work.’ So, that’s what we did." Nick Saban

Ever since Nick Saban arrived on LSU's campus, the Tigers have experienced a level of success that few programs are able to claim. During Nick Saban's tenure, he built the program up winning a National Championship in the process. When Les Miles took over the machine Saban built he was able to win a Championship of his own. After Les Miles was fired, the interim Head Coach that was supposed to be a temporary fix ended up becoming the full time Head Coach and Ed Orgeron carried on the legacy building one of the greatest teams in College Football history.

The program now lies in the hands of Brian Kelly who will be tasked with keeping the streak alive as every LSU Coach in the 2000's has won a National Championship. While Nick Saban was the Tigers' most hated rival for a long time, the program wouldn't be where it is today without his impact.

