LSU may have a bigger star than Mason Taylor in Trey'Dez Green

The LSU Football team has a massive hole they'll need to fill ahead of the 2025 season as Mason Taylor departs for the NFL. The program loses its most productive tight end in history, and aside from Taylor's ability as a receiver, they still have a ton to replace. Taylor was an exceptional blocker along with the fact that he was an LSU legend from his freshman season on after catching the game winning pass in an upset over Alabama.

While Mason Taylor departs, the LSU Football team has a clear star ready to fill his role in the offense. Last season, LSU had a 5-star Freshman in the Tight End room in Trey'Dez Green who didn't get to play as much as the fanbase expected because of LSU's usage of Mason Taylor. When Green got the most playing time in the Texas Bowl, he showcased his ability, catching 6 passes for 53 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Trey'Dez Green does it again!



Tigers on cruise control up 28-7, 8:46 2Q pic.twitter.com/w7ZUpNLUEy — Matthew Brune (@MatthewBrune_) December 31, 2024

Part of the reason that Trey'Dez Green is such an exciting prospect is the fact that he's an elite level athlete. The highlight of his Freshman year at LSU wasn't any of his 4 touchdowns but, an incredible block leading into a slam dunk in his first College Basketball game against Alabama.

TREY'DEZ GREEN BLOCK AND DUNK!!



WOW pic.twitter.com/Yv6doAOYBu — Matthew Brune (@MatthewBrune_) January 26, 2025

As LSU now looks to Trey'Dez Green to replace the production of Mason Taylor, his ability to move around makes him arguably a more valuable piece. During the season, Green lined up as a slot receiver and at times on the outside, which will allow him to impact the game in several ways, finding the best matchups.

Part of the reason that Mason Taylor didn't put up massive stats was the fact that the Tigers always had explosive players on the outside, which made checking the ball down to the tight end less likely. Green has a chance to put up a bigger season than Taylor ever had, just based on the fact that he's closer to the athletes on the outside, and he'll take snaps on the outside, which will allow him to make a bigger impact.

Given that LSU enters the season with College Football Playoff hopes and expectations, the Tigers are going to need some of their younger players to ascend into impact players. Green is one of the most gifted athletes on the Tigers roster and if he can live up to the expectations, the Tigers offense will be one of the best in the Country.

More LSU Tigers News: