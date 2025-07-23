LSU Running Back Trey Holly appears at a new program despite lingering trial

After showing exciting flashes as a true Freshman for the LSU Tigers, Trey Holly looked like one of the exciting pieces to build around on the roster. Holly only carried the ball 11 times for the Tigers but, picked up 110 yards and a touchdown which is the big play ability the Tigers were hoping would blossom with experience. While Holly was expected to be one of the key cogs in the offense for the Tigers in 2024, he wasn't allowed to play.

Trey Holly was initially charged with second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and aggravated criminal damage to property in connection with a shooting that took place in February 2024. The second degree murder charge was quickly dropped but, LSU's school rules would not allow Holly to play while facing the other charges.

Fast forward to this Summer and Trey Holly's trial was supposed to begin on July 7th but, the Air Conditioner in the courtroom broke pushing the trial back once again. As Holly had already missed an entire season as well as LSU's Spring practices with Summer camp on the horizon, there were serious doubts that he'd ever return to the College Football field.

That was until Tuesday Night when the former LSU back appeared in a new uniform out of thin air as he was spotted at Southern University's first Summer practice.

The Farmerville Native stays in Louisiana joining the Jaguars in the SWAC as he looks to get his career back on track. If Holly is innocent as he's maintained the entire process refusing to plead guilty to lesser charges which would've allowed him to return to LSU, it'll be awesome to see him get a chance to resume what was a promising career.

The shock of this all is how Holly managed to simply make the jump to Southern without anyone truly noticing until he was in pads. Holly never entered the transfer portal, and the same option was likely available to him last year, but he continued to try to resume his LSU career. Holly most likely followed the path of Xavier Lucas and Jake Retzlaff, unenrolling as he is a walk-on at Southern for now.

While you never want to lose a player, the LSU Tigers are well prepared and have already planned to be without Holly. Returning Backs Caden Durham and Kaleb Jackson are joined by exciting Freshmen Harlem Berry and JT Lindsey in what will be an exciting room in the present but, especially in the future.

