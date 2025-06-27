LSU's 5-star commit makes alarming comment that could spell trouble

The world of College Football recruiting is not for the faint of heart as every recruiting battle has a potential nightmare around the corner even with recruits who are currently committed to your school. For LSU fans, the last year has felt like a revolving door of nightmares as the Tigers lost 5-star commits Bryce Underwood, Dakorien Moore, and Kade Phillips during the last recruiting cycle. All of the scars LSU fans collected this past year put the Tigers fans on high alert when the Nation's top WR Tristen Keys committed to the Tigers.

The commitment came out of nowhere as all of the news from the recruiting insiders favored schools like Miami, Tennessee, and Texas A&M. The Tigers fanbase knows better than anyone that these recruitments truly aren't over until a player reaches campus and they're experiencing that once again.

Tristen Keys' love for Tennessee indicates trouble may lie ahead

The Tennessee Volunteers have been one of the programs heavily recruiting Tristen Keys and they likely won't stop their push until he arrives in Baton Rouge. This Summer Tennessee was able to get Tristen Keys on campus for an official visit which only kept the possibility he'll flip alive. While at the OT7 Finals, Keys spoke about Tennessee giving an alarming quote about his love for the Vols.

"Tennessee I’m in love with the coaches, recruits, players, all that. I like the environment, fanbase, all that type of stuff. They just make me feel comfortable." Tristen Keys

The LSU Fanbase and the staff recruiting Tristen Keys can't feel good about their highest ranked recruit declaring that he's in love with another coaching staff, fanbase, team, and their recruits. As Keys continues to take visits to other programs, the concern won't die down for LSU especially in this NIL era.

The good news for the LSU Football team is that the Tigers already have two other wide receivers on board from Louisiana in Jabari Mack and Kenny Darby as the Tigers best success has come from In-State WRs. LSU also continues to recruit other receivers and has put itself in the running with some of the best receivers available in Calvin Russell and Boobie Feaster. If the Tigers lose Keys it will be a massive blow to this class but, the Tigers are well positioned to pivot.

