LSU's Brian Kelly goes viral for his petty spring practice decision

LSU head coach Brian Kelly isn’t new to the national spotlight—whether it’s for his success on the field, his occasional awkward moments, or his viral press conferences. But this time around, he’s making waves for something pretty unexpected: tweaking his spring practice schedule in a way that some folks are calling downright petty.

It all started when Kelly made a minor shift in LSU’s spring practice calendar. Instead of holding sessions the Friday before spring break and the Monday after, he’s bumped those two days to the week following the team’s spring scrimmage. No big deal, right? Not until you realize those new practice dates just so happen to line up perfectly with the opening of the NCAA’s spring transfer portal window.

That’s where things get interesting.

When asked whether this decision was tied to the portal window—which opens April 16 and runs through April 25—Kelly didn’t exactly play it straight. In fact, he leaned into the moment with full-on sarcasm.

“The portal opens that week? Huh. I didn’t know that,” he said with a smirk, clearly enjoying the subtle jab. “You guys can decide what that means.”

In other words, yes, he knew. He absolutely knew. And honestly, it's about as perfect and petty as you can get when thinking about it from a perspective of a head coach in the Transfer Portal era.

So why does this matter? The spring Transfer Portal gives players a brief window to declare their intentions to transfer and find a new home before the fall season. By holding practices during this window, Kelly might be hoping to keep potential departures close to the team and the staff—maybe even giving guys second thoughts about jumping ship. It’s a subtle but calculated move.

Of course, Kelly offered a more traditional football reason, too. He said the Friday before spring break would be a distraction, and that no one’s really locked in on the Monday after. Instead, by pushing those sessions back, LSU can simulate a game-week schedule later in spring—something he says helps with development and continuity.

But let’s be honest—everyone’s talking about the pettiness of it all.

VIDEO: Brian Kelly's Spring Practice Press Conference on Saturday, March 22, 2025:https://t.co/2D8l2Qjiwn pic.twitter.com/thCu4dqmCS — TigerDroppings (@TigerDroppings) March 22, 2025

What makes all of this even more viral-worthy is Kelly’s delivery. It wasn’t defensive. It wasn’t overly serious. It was playful, almost daring reporters and fans to read between the lines. He didn’t need to confirm anything—his grin said it all.