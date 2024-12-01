Brian Kelly promises a national championship for LSU in 2025
After LSU closed out its regular season with a 37-17 win over a middling Oklahoma team that finished 6-6, head coach Brian Kelly wasted no time making his boldest claim yet: the Tigers are on track for a national championship in 2025.
When talking about what he was building in Baton Rouge, Brian Kelly shared that he was "taking receipts."
“We’re taking receipts, and we’ll see you at the national championship,” Kelly said confidently. “This team is building.”
But are they? LSU finished 8-4 this season, a record that doesn’t exactly scream playoff contender, and a win over an average Sooners squad isn’t enough to guarantee Kelly’s vision will come to fruition.
Sure, the Tigers showed flashes of brilliance, with younger players like PJ Woodland and Dominick McKinley stepping up big in recent games. And Kelly’s comments about key players returning—though he didn’t name names—could mean other stars are set to return.
Yet, LSU isn’t without its fair share of questions heading into 2025. Consistency has been an issue all year, and while the team’s young talent is promising, there’s no guarantee those players will develop into championship-caliber stars overnight. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier had a gritty performance against Oklahoma, but LSU will need more than flashes of brilliance from him if they want to compete at the highest level, assuming that he even returns for another season which seems rather unlikely.
There’s also the matter of the competition. The SEC isn’t getting any easier, with the perennial contenders like Georgia and Texas at the top, as well as others like Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida, and Alabama who should all be strong next year, as well.
LSU will open up the 2025 season on the road at Clemson. The Tigers have marquee games against Alabama, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Florida, and Ole Miss on the schedule, as well.
LSU will play in a bowl game later this month, but that won't be determined until next Sunday after conference champions are played and the 12-team College Football Playoff field is set.