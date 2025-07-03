LSU’s NIL finger-pointing over jersey ads rings hypocritical

The new era of College Football has become a world where the offseason is spent in the courtroom or at the negotiating table as everyone jockeys for more money. The players now get paid not only through NIL but also by their schools, the Conferences, and the TV Partners are pushing for an expanded College Football Playoff. As the schools lose a chunk of their revenue due to revenue sharing, they're looking for a way to recoup their losses.

One of the most unique changes that could be on the horizon is advertisements on a school's uniforms. The MLB, NBA, and NHL have all allowed teams to put sponsors on their uniforms with the only holdout being the NFL. Earlier this week, Wilson Alexander of The Advocate reported that LSU plans to sell a sponsor patch if the NCAA changes its rules.

As revenue sharing begins today, LSU officials walked me through their plan.



- Money for every team, 75% to football

- 65 new scholarships

- Might keep the collective for HS recruits

- Ads on the 25 + designing a jersey patch



All that and much more: https://t.co/FTgTRWOX5X — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) July 1, 2025

While LSU is the first school to have the idea floated publicly, this will likely be a massive trend across the sport. The programs are allowed to seek out the additional revenue but, the timing by LSU and every other school is convenient and not truly at a time where the programs truly need the extra money they'll make.

The schools will now throw their hands up and say they need to find ways to make up for the money they're paying players now that they'll distribute $20.5 million over the next year. These schools are pointing directly at the players as the need for this change when frankly it's just an easy out.

If the reason is paying $20.5 million in one year, why haven't programs done this earlier, especially a program like LSU? The Tigers never claimed they needed the money when they paid Ed Orgeron a $17.1 million buyout. The extra revenue wasn't needed when LSU hired Brian Kelly and decided to pay him $9.2 million per year.

The salaries for coaches across College Football as well as other schools, have ballooned over the past several years. While schools are constantly able to afford new coaches, they have never once had to sell ads to help foot the bill for these changes.

The Colleges now have the easiest excuse they'll ever have, as they can now point to the demands of the players as a reason to sell patches on their iconic jerseys. While the schools will catch heat for the decisions, they'll just point all of the blame at the players while collecting far more than the $20.5 million they'll be sharing with the players.

