LSU’s Wide Receiver room is built like an Olympic Track relay team

The LSU Tigers have cemented themselves as one of if not the best at developing elite level wide receivers. Over the years, LSU has gone from Odell Beckham Jr and Jarvis Landry to Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase to Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. As the LSU Football team looks to get back to competing for SEC Championships and a National Championship, the Tigers wide receiver core will play a massive factor in their success.

This offseason, Brian Kelly and his staff used the transfer portal to help bring some of the elite level players in that they haven't been able develop in recent recruiting classes. Nic Anderson bring size on the outside, Barion Brown brings elite level speed, and Destyn Hill will look to overcome injuries and live up to his potential as a recruit.

When you look at LSU's receiving room as a whole, it's absolutely loaded and the Tigers can throw plenty of different looks at you. Zavion Thomas, Aaron Anderson, and Barion Brown may be three of the toughest receivers to bring down in open field. Nic Anderson and Trey'Dez Green can bring more size than most teams could cover.

The biggest threat the LSU Football team has with its group is all of the speed they can throw at an opponent. EA College Football released its Top 10 fastest players list and a pair of LSU's receivers land on the list.

NEW: EA College Football 26 Top 10 Fastest Players💨



Do you agree?👀https://t.co/b4VhWWTozo pic.twitter.com/fxLUybPo42 — On3 (@On3sports) July 1, 2025

At a 99 speed ranking, Barion Brown can run past any defender and has shown time and time again that he can absolutely fly. Adding Barion Brown to a group as talented as LSU's only makes the group tougher to guard as you have to keep two players dedicated to keeping him from beating you deep.

Speed KILLS. Also, did Barion Brown just hit the Ja Morant celebration? 😂 pic.twitter.com/1txLmuADAs — SEC Unfiltered (@SECUnfiltered) December 29, 2023

Among the players ranked as the Top 10 fastest players in College Football, the most underrated is Jelani Watkins even at a 98 speed rating. While Watkins arrived at LSU as a 4-star recruit at Wide Receiver, his biggest impact came while running for the track team. In the 100 meter, Watkins had a season best 10.01 mark which was the 14th best time in the Country and the best time by any Freshman.

After spending a year behind LSU's receiving core, Jelani Watkins may start to work his way into LSU's offense. Given the elite level of speed Watkins has, he can certainly provide LSU a spark in several different ways if Offensive Coordinator Joe Sloan gets creative.

The only freshman in the country to punch tickets to the NCAA Championships in the 100 & 200:



Jelani Watkins. pic.twitter.com/p9HvUCrqSU — LSU Track & Field (@LSUTrackField) June 2, 2025

The player not mentioned in the Top 10 of the speed ratings is returning wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. Over the past several seasons, Chris Hilton has been one of the most exciting names in LSU's receiving room but, injuries have delayed his breakout. The strange thing about Chris Hilton Jr being kept off of the list is the fact that everyone at LSU has said that Hilton is the fastest player on the team.

This season, if LSU's Offensive Coordinator Joe Sloan wants to win with a quarterback of Garrett Nussmeier's caliber, he'd be wise to spread their opponents out. Given that LSU can throw elite level speed and size on the field and mix the looks, it's going to be next to impossible to guard this group.

