LSU Star talks trash in Netflix's Any Given Saturday, then gets humbled by USC

On Tuesday, Netflix released a new series titled "Any Given Saturday" which takes the viewer inside the week to week grind of SEC Football featuring 10 programs who opted into the show. The entire first episode covered the LSU Tigers and the South Carolina Gamecocks in the lead up to their Week 3 clash which was one of the best games of the season.

The LSU Tigers however, started their season in Las Vegas taking on the USC Trojans in a great Non-Conference matchup. The documentary gave everyone a behind the scenes look at LSU linebackers Whit and West Weeks as the brothers went hunting talking about their journey's to LSU.

While hunting with his brother Whit Weeks started talking trash about USC and man did it backfire for the star linebacker.

"Playing USC this week, the first game I'm making it kind of personal for me that way I'm like I'm not going to let these West Coast dudes come in here and push us around, we're from the South we play real football." Whit Weeks

Whit Weeks has likely been dreading the release of Any Given Saturday ever since the two teams faced off as the USC Trojans did push LSU around. The USC Trojans offense picked up 447 yards beating LSU 27-20. When the game hung in the balance, in the 4th quarter, USC outscored LSU 14-3 including a 75 yard game winning drive that was capped off by a 13 yard run by Woody Marks.

Claiming another school doesn't play real football is bold and a comment you simply can't make before losing a game. Whit Weeks did hold up his end of the bargain recording 6 tackles with 1.5 tackles for a loss however, the LSU defense couldn't get stops when it needed to late in the game.

Regardless of how wrong Whit Weeks was about the USC Game, the Junior linebacker was one of the stars of the Docuseries and Netflix should create a spinoff following the three Weeks brothers at LSU this season as they're electric on camera.

