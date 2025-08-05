LSU Tigers legend details how quickly the fanbase may turn on Brian Kelly

The Brian Kelly era at LSU hasn't come anywhere near the expectations the Tigers fanbase expected when they poached him from Notre Dame. The LSU Tigers haven't had a bad season but, they haven't come close to competing for a National Championship and have only played for the SEC Championship once in three seasons.

Heading into 2025, the LSU Football team is reaching the point where it's truly now or never for this team. Brian Kelly and his staff embraced the transfer portal this offseason bringing in a loaded class that should allow this team to compete and push for a National Championship.

The LSU Tigers have the expectation of competing for a place in the Playoff and if Kelly falls short once again the fanbase is going to be out on Brian Kelly. LSU Legend Marcus Spears appeared on ESPN's Get Up where he discussed the expectations are with this group and how much Brian Kelly needs a big season.

"LSU is in that window now … where if you don’t win big, if you’re Brian Kelly, this fan base is done, and I’m just telling you, the wins and the success and all of the things, going to the SEC Championship your first year was, was great, but people still didn’t feel like that was like a big time accomplishment based on how it happened. This year, you see all of the transfers, you see the recruiting class, Garrett Nussmeier in the preseason Heisman conversation, all of those things in the past at LSU has aligned with them having big seasons. " Brian Kelly

Marcus Spears went on to talk about how all of LSU's additions and how highly regarded Garrett Nussmeier is doesn't guarantee LSU anything which means Brian Kelly shoulders a ton of pressure.

"It doesn’t guarantee a championship, but it should guarantee you being a playoff contender. And if they are not, if they are on the outside looking in in the playoffs, this fan base is going to quickly turn on Brian Kelly. And it’s almost like (there’s) been situations where they’ve been waiting to do it. This would be that inflection point if LSU doesn’t win big this year. I’m telling y’all what I know, not what I think." Marcus Spears

If LSU underwhelms this season the only thing that could save Brian Kelly from being fired is his massive buyout. Nick Saban, Les Miles, and Ed Oregron have all proven you can win at LSU and each of the Head Coaches won within their first three seasons meaning Brian Kelly is already behind schedule.

The Tigers simply put may not have a roster as talented as the group for a long time as it's hard to find a quarterback of Garrett Nussmeier's caliber. LSU understands what they have this season which is why the Tigers attacked the transfer portal but, we've seen with several programs that the pieces don't always gel which could spell trouble.

More LSU Tigers News: