Luke Fickell's litigious drama play against Miami strongly resembles a terrible twos tantrum

In the world of College Football it's nearly impossible to say that something has never been seen before but, there's always a slim chance it can happen. On Friday, the University of Wisconsin filed a first of it's kind lawsuit against the University of Miami over the transfer of defensive back Xavier Lucas.

NEWS: In a landmark moment in college sports, the University of Wisconsin has filed a lawsuit against Miami for tampering, and eventually poaching, a college football player under contract (Xavier Lucas), per documents obtained by @YahooSports.https://t.co/KVYafcAdm5 — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) June 20, 2025

The University of Wisconsin is filing suit as Xavier Lucas had signed a Revenue Sharing Binder making a contract with the school. Wisconsin alleges that Miami tampered with and later poached Xavier Lucas who was technically under contract with the University. While schools have claimed that other programs tampered with its players, this is a first of it's kind lawsuit as it's program against program.

Luke Fickell's case strongly resembles the behavior of a child

Every year programs around the Country lose players that they desperately wanted to keep but, at the end of the day it happens to everyone. The University of Wisconsin should be no exception and they've also taken advantage of the transfer portal as they added 21 players this offseason.

Taking another program to court over losing a player to the transfer portal is some of the weakest behavior imaginable even if Lucas was under contract or he was tampered with. The Badgers take advantage of the same transfer portal process as everyone else yet, no schools have complained when a player joined the Badgers.

Wisconsin filing a lawsuit against Miami similarly resembles the level of program they've become under Luke Fickell's leadership. The Badgers were once a tough team that ran the ball and played defense having success before moving to a pass heavy offense that hasn't worked out at all. The Badgers lost their toughness and it partially shows in this suit.

The Big 10 has come out in support of Wisconsin's case against Miami giving a statement to Ross Dellenger.

Big Ten statement pic.twitter.com/NW3sowRFx0 — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) June 20, 2025

The Big 10 better hope that none of it's programs tampered with players from the ACC or that Wisconsin doesn't have skeletons in it's own closet as other programs may send shots back across the bow.

In the end, any program should want players who are fully bought in with the school and the program. Lucas wanted to leave and regardless of his motivations, Wisconsin should've let him go and brought in a player who wanted to be part of the team rather than stomping it's feet and getting upset.

