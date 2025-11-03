MACtion is here: MAC football heading into Week 11

We have reached November, which means it is the best time of the year with MACtion. Weekday Conference USA can step aside because Tuesday and Wednesday nights now belong to the Mid-American Conference. With trick plays, chaotic special teams moments, and dramatic finishes that all take place in the wildest weather, there’s only one word to describe it: magical.

While the MAC might not be the best Group of Five conference, it’s one of the most competitive this season which means we should get some great midweek matchups. Let’s dive into the current landscape of MAC football as we enter MACtion in Week 11.

Conference Title Race

Several teams are in the hunt for a spot in the MAC Championship Game, but Miami (OH) currently sits in the driver’s seat as the conference’s only undefeated team in MAC play. After starting the year 0–3, the RedHawks have won five straight games, with each win being by more than one possession. In his 12th season in Oxford, head coach Chuck Martin’s team is led by quarterback Dequan Finn, a former MAC MVP from his days at Toledo. Finn’s season got off to a rough start, but he’s been solid since returning from injury in Week 6.

Behind Miami are a handful of one-loss contenders. The Ohio Bobcats began the year looking like conference favorites after competing in a tough non-conference schedule and picking up a win over West Virginia, but a shocking loss to Ball State set them back.

The Buffalo Bulls are having a strong second season under head coach Pete Lembo, but their résumé has an ugly blemish with a loss to Akron. They have not exactly passed the eye test though as they’ve had a couple of close calls, needing a late miracle to beat UMass and overtime to take down Eastern Michigan.

Western Michigan has been one of the bigger surprises in the MAC. Their only conference loss came against Miami, and they picked up a statement win earlier in the year over Toledo. They also have what I’d call a very respectable non-conference loss in overtime to North Texas, who is a contender for the Group of Five playoff spot.

Speaking of Toledo, the Rockets have been one of the MAC’s biggest disappointments. Once the preseason favorites, they’ve already suffered two conference losses with the one to Western Michigan and another to Bowling Green, who is having a very up-and-down season under first-year head coach Eddie George.

Also of note is the Kent State Golden Flashes who have been a pleasant surprise. After zero wins in the MAC over the past two seasons, they’ve already picked up two conference victories and recently made interim coach Mark Carney the program’s permanent head coach.

MACtion will also feature a new face this season with the UMass Minutemen, who are competing in their first year in the conference. UMass is still looking for their first win of the season and has not defeated an FBS opponent since October 28, 2023.

Full standings here

While the race for the conference title will be exciting, another storyline to watch is which teams can reach six wins and become bowl eligible. Currently no MAC team has reached that mark, though all but three still have a chance to do so.

Players to Watch

Arguably, the top quarterback, running back, and wide receiver in the MAC all reside on the Ohio Bobcats’ offense. QB Parker Navarro ranks second in the conference in passing yards and tenth in rushing yards, and has 15 total touchdowns on the season. Former MAC Freshman of the Year Sieh Bangura leads the conference in rushing with 728 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 5.2 yards per carry. The Bobcats also have the MAC’s leading receiver, Chase Hendricks, who has 803 yards, 193 more than the next closest player in the MAC, and ranks 5th in all of college football.

Buffalo linebacker Red Murdock has been an absolute game-wrecker for the Bulls’ defense. He leads all of college football with 105 total tackles to go along with 4.5 sacks. Last week, Murdock became the NCAA all-time leader in career forced fumbles with 17, surpassing former Bull Khalil Mack. This season, he has recorded double-digit tackles in six games and put on one of the most dominant defensive performances of the year in Week 4 against Troy with 12 tackles (2.5 for loss), two forced fumbles, and a sack.

🏈 Defensive Player of the Week 🏈



Buffalo's Red Murdock tallied 13 tackles, 1.5 TFL, a sack, and a forced fumble that led to a TD in the win over BGSU -- setting the all-time NCAA record with his 17th career forced fumble. @UBFootball | #MACtion pic.twitter.com/LEGXMB4FHI — MACtion (@MACSports) November 3, 2025

A former Michigan State and Coastal Carolina quarterback, Noah Kim has the makings of a MACtion star. He has already surpassed 2,000 passing yards this season, throwing for 14 touchdowns and adding five more on the ground. While his team may not be the best with a 2-7 record, they’ve been competitive in most games, and Kim and the Eagles have a chance to pick up some wins against a lighter schedule down the stretch.

The speedy receiver Junior Vandeross III is a big reason why Toledo boasts the top passing and scoring offense in the MAC. Vandeross is a guy who has stayed with Toledo instead of jumping in the portal and it’s paying off with an impressive senior season. So far, he and QB Tucker Gleason have connected for 52 catches, 608 yards, and eight touchdowns.

Key Games

Week 11

Miami (OH) at Ohio (Nov 4)

Week 12

Ohio at Western Michigan (Nov 11)

Buffalo at Central Michigan (Nov 12)

Toledo at Miami (OH) (Nov 12)

Week 13

Miami (OH) at Buffalo (Nov 19)

Week 14