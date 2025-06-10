For what has seemed like ages, the Michigan Wolverines sign-stealing scandal has loomed over College Football. Jim Harbaugh faced suspensions during the Wolverines National Championship season before bouncing to the NFL after leading Michigan to a National Title. Sherrone Moore received a self imposed suspension this offseason to hopefully limit any further suspensions.

The NCAA, however, still needs to come to a decision which has truly kept this scandal looming over Michigan and the parties involved. During June, hearings have rolled on and the end of this drama appears to be in sight as a decision is expected to be made this Summer.

Dan Wetzel appeared on the College GameDay Podcast, where he talked about the ongoing Connor Stalions advanced scouting hearings as a decision looms this summer, where he gave a quote that indicates the punishments for Jim Harbaugh and Connor Stalions will be hefty.

Jim Harbaugh could be banished from College Football with a Show Cause

During his appearance on the podcast, Dan Wetzel made a prediction that both Harbaugh and Stalions could get a show cause which would likely end any chance that Jim Harbaugh returns to College Football.

"I miss Harbaugh because he was great color. But I think I could predict one thing that will come from this hearing, this meeting, this penalty, we will not be seeing Jim Harbaugh back in college football. He will get a show cause on this, Connor Stalions’ gonna get a show cause, but they have in their hearing, the NCAA will have 45 days to issue a ruling. Perhaps we might actually get this done." Dan Wetzel

It's important to note that Jim Harbaugh is already under a 4-year show cause related to recruiting violations, which runs through 2028 so an additional show cause would only extend the period in which he is seemingly not hirable.

Whether or not Jim Harbaugh could ever return to College Football will be determined during this case. While Harbaugh could end up eventually returning to College Football down the line, the longer he is kept out of the Sport makes it less and less likely that he'll ever return.

The biggest question in these ongoing hearings is whether or not Sherrone Moore's self-imposed two game suspension will be kept in place. Moore and Michigan chose not to suspend him for the first two games of the season as Moore wants to coach against his Alma Mater but, if the NCAA chooses otherwise Michigan won't have any say in the matter.

It'll be interesting to see when both sides are done making their case just how long it takes for a decision to come down especially as Michigan will need to prepare for time without their Head Coach.

