Major Update: Alabama quarterback competition as spring nears end

The quarterback battle in Tuscaloosa is still very much alive—and no, we’re not expecting a winner to be crowned anytime soon.

With spring practice almost in the books and the portal window about to swing open, Alabama has every reason to keep things under wraps a little while longer.

Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb offered some insight this week into how things are shaping up behind the scenes. And while it wasn’t a groundbreaking revelation, it gave us a better idea of what’s happening inside the QB room.

“I think we’ve got three really, really good quarterbacks, and I mean that,” Grubb said. “I don’t think anybody has separated. They’re all playing good, but they’re not playing great yet. You’re looking for the guy that’s going to be consistent, that can show up the same and make the same plays all the time.”

That trio includes Ty Simpson, Austin Mack, and freshman Keelon Russell. Simpson, from the outside looking in, still appears to have the edge. He was the perceived frontrunner heading into spring, and nothing has happened to change that belief. But at the same time, there’s no benefit to publicly announcing him as QB1—not yet, anyway.

Here’s the reality: naming a starter before the spring transfer portal opens would only increase the odds that one of the other two bolts. And considering the Tide’s razor-thin margin at quarterback after Milroe’s departure, that's not a risk worth taking.

Plus, why give Florida State any extra prep time? The Seminoles are up first on Alabama’s 2025 schedule in what will be one of the biggest games of the entire opening weekend. That matchup will set the tone for the Kalen DeBoer's second year, and there’s no strategic advantage in handing Mike Norvell’s staff early film to dissect. Let them wonder.

As for the battle itself, Grubb isn’t rushing to put a bow on it.

“I wasn’t going into this thinking, ‘Oh, I bet by practice 11 this will be done,’” he said. “I didn’t think that at all, and I didn’t think that because I thought all three of them were good players.”

Russell, the highly-touted 5-star prospect and No. 2 overall player in the 2025 class, has plenty of raw talent but still has a lot to learn. Mack, who followed DeBoer from Washington, has shown flashes too. But right now, no one has done quite enough to officially seize the job.

Still, Simpson remains the logical choice. He’s the most experienced in the room, and his understanding of what’s expected at Alabama gives him an edge. That said, Grubb and DeBoer seem committed to letting this competition play out, giving each quarterback their shot without tipping their hand too soon.

Expect this race to go all the way into fall camp. And honestly, that might be exactly what Alabama wants.

