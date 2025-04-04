Alabama fans won't be happy with the latest QB competition update

It’s officially quarterback competition season in Tuscaloosa, and the latest update probably isn’t what a lot of Alabama fans wanted to hear.

Despite all the buzz around five-star freshman Keelon Russell, it’s redshirt junior Ty Simpson who’s currently leading the pack to replace Jalen Milroe as QB1.

Ty Simpson, who’s been sitting behind Milroe for the past two seasons, hasn’t exactly lived up to the sky-high expectations that came with his five-star label out of high school.

Former Alabama quarterback and current ESPN analyst Greg McElroy recently broke it all down on the Andy & Ari On3 podcast, and while he didn’t say the competition is over, he made it clear that Simpson is the guy to beat.

“I am still of the belief that Ty Simpson is the guy to beat,” McElroy said. “Now, will he beat the others out? Maybe. But the coaching staff believed in his skill set two years ago, and he’s getting another shot now.”

It’s a tough pill to swallow for fans who were hoping Alabama would turn the page and let one of the new faces take over—especially Russell, the flashy freshman ranked as the No. 2 overall player in the 2025 class. There’s a hunger for something new, something dynamic. But for now, it looks like Bama is betting on experience.

What Ty Simpson brings to Alabama football

To be fair, Simpson wasn’t some random name pulled from the bench. He came to Alabama as a highly-touted dual-threat quarterback with a reputation for making big plays and playing with that gunslinger mentality. In high school, he looked like the real deal—someone who could keep defenses honest with both his arm and his legs.

He ended up choosing Alabama over Clemson, and that led to the Tigers getting a kid by the name of Cade Klubnik.

Let's be real, though, Simpson's development has taken longer than expected. He didn’t have a strong spring a couple years ago, and by the time he started to look more comfortable, Milroe had already seized control of the offense. Over two seasons, Simpson has thrown for just 346 yards on 25-of-45 passing with three rushing touchdowns. Not exactly the résumé that screams "future SEC star."

Still, the coaching staff seems to think there’s something there, but it just might take a little more time. If Simpson ends up winning the job and sticking as QB1, there’s a real chance we won’t see him reach his full potential until later in the 2025 season. That means growing pains could be coming, and for a fanbase that expects instant greatness, that’s a hard reality to face.

Meanwhile, you’ve got Austin Mack, a transfer from Washington, and Keelon Russell, the hotshot newcomer, waiting in the wings. And if we’re being honest, a large portion of the fanbase is already looking past Simpson and hoping one of those two ends up winning the job outright.

McElroy shared that the coaching staff is spreading out reps and avoiding a decision that could lead to a transfer. So, even if Simpson is going to be the starter, he's not going to be officially named it until later on — likely during fall camp — in our estimation.

So no, Ty Simpson hasn't been officially named the starter. But right now, he's sitting in the pole position.

