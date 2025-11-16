Making the case: No. 9 Notre Dame defeats No. 22 Pitt, eases closer to playoff-bound status

Notre Dame found its way into the top ten of the Playoff rankings after losing its first two games. Now, following an eight-game win streak, the Irish are looming closer to the postseason. Notre Dame defeated Pittsburgh, 37-15, silencing a feverish Panther crowd.

It’s been a rocky ride for Notre Dame, as two early losses to Miami and Texas A&M have deemed the season invalid. Perseverance. Marcus Freeman and his squad have embodied that term, as over two months of football have proven there is hope.

In likely their final test of the season, the Irish handled business on the road against a ranked opponent, once more, showing why the playoffs are calling its name.

Defense has come alive

It was worrisome, to say the least, after Notre Dame surrendered 98 points across its first three games. Following a trip to Arkansas, a flip switched, and Chris Ash’s defense finally showed signs of life.

The backbone of a championship run last season was the defensive tenacity. Under former DC Al Golden, Notre Dame had one of the best defensive units in the country. Following Golden’s departure along with crucial pieces to the NFL Draft, it was time for a full reload.

There were growing pains.

Notre Dame struggled, but it has built consistency over the past few weeks. Against four different opponents, the team allowed under ten points.

Today cemented its mark. On the road, in Pitt’s largest crowd of the season, the Irish answered all remaining questions. The unit shut down one of the nation's best quarterbacks in Mason Heintschel, forcing a pick-six and allowing just 219 yards of total offense.

In spite of losing by a combined four points to two elite opponents, Notre Dame has rebounded, and the defensive unit has meshed with the offense to peak at the perfect time.

Ultimately, the defense has stepped up to the plate, giving ND exactly what it has been missing.

More than just Love

The wee hours of the season showed that much of Notre Dame’s offense ran through its star running back, Jeremiyah Love. While it wasn’t a shock, it proved to be a slight concern.

The team went 0-2, and there wasn’t much to show behind Love as his presence sought a complement. CJ Carr looked good, but in the absence of Jaden Greathouse, who would emerge as the true wide receiver threat remained to be seen.

To this point, it’s clear there are a multitude of weapons.

Carr failed to show one of his better outings in a gloomy Pittsburgh atmosphere. Yet, it didn’t matter. He has guys around him that will work to much of his benefit down the line.

Malachi Fields, the Virginia transfer, has shown to be the downfield threat. Standing 6-4, his large frame has been a problem for defenses to handle. Against the Panthers, Fields tallied seven receptions for 99 yards and two touchdowns.

On the opposite end is Jordan Faison, the speedy slot receiver, who has remained a consistent piece in Notre Dame’s offense. Then, there are Love and Jadarian Price–the deadly one-two punch that has terrorized defenses on a weekly basis.

You don’t need to look far to find Notre Dame has an elite offense that can step up and make plays on the ground or through the air.

Narduzzi’s comments put to shame

Heading into the matchup, Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi made controversial remarks that shaped an intriguing game between ACC versus non-conference teams.

When asked earlier in the week if this was a “must-win” game for the 7-2 Panthers, Narduzzi stated:

"Absolutely not. It’s not an ACC game…I’d gladly get beat 103 or 110-10 in that game. They could put up 100 on us as long as we win the next two after." Pat Narduzzi

This comment enraged many as it confirmed that playing for a conference championship is all that matters. On the backend, it also threw a bit of shade at Freeman’s Irish as the game seemingly meant ‘nothing’ to Narduzzi.

However, it played out exactly how Narduzzi asked for. It wasn’t quite a 100-point victory, but it was a beatdown that proved Notre Dame was better than Pitt. Narduzzi got his wish.

But for Notre Dame, every game counts, especially those against ranked opponents. And when given the chance, you must capitalize. Earlier in the season, Notre Dame failed to do so against Miami, a fellow ACC opponent, and that turned out to heavily boost the Hurricanes’ resume as they too seek a spot in the playoffs.

With another opportunity today, the blue and gold turned this ACC opponent into a laughing stock as Pitt apparently wasn’t worried about boosting their resume.

Needless to say, this is a massive win for Notre Dame and adds to a resume that many already questioned.