Marcel Reed exits early after big hit — What lies ahead for A&M vs. Notre Dame?

During Saturday’s game against Utah State, Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed suffered a significant midsection hit on a scramble in the third quarter. He remained on the ground as training staff attended to him, then walked off the field under his own power before heading into the medical tent. The severity of the injury is still unknown.

"QB Marcel Reed is available but, unlikely to return to this game. Reed is said to be Ok, but A&M had him go to the locker room to check him over one more time." SEC Network sideline reporter Alyssa Lan

What It Means for Next Week vs. Notre Dame:



With Texas A&M preparing for a high-stakes showdown against Notre Dame, Reed’s status looms large. If Reed is sidelined — even briefly — it could disrupt offensive rhythm and force the Aggies to fall back on a less-experienced backup, raising questions about their ability to compete against an elite opponent. They will most definitely need Reed on the field if they want to have any chance during next weeks huge matchup. This game has big implications for the Aggies to add more impressive wins to their resume with such a tough SEC schedule on the horizon.

Did Elko Leave Reed In Too Long?



The injury came as Texas A&M held a comfortable lead over a lower-tier opponent, renewing debate over coaching decisions. In past games, Coach Mike Elko has drawn criticism for sticking with starters amid struggles or lopsided scores. The situation against Utah State adds fuel to that fire — some argue Reed should’ve been pulled earlier to avoid unnecessary risk. The team did start slow and these are valuable reps for any team trying to get the training wheels off earlier in the season when they have more incentive to do so, but still the starting quarterback being in the game up by almost thirty points late in the game like that will leave many questions for Elko to answer.

