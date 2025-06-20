Marcus Freeman keeps stuffing James Franklin into a locker on the recruiting trail

This Winter, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish emerged victorious over the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Orange Bowl ending Penn State's season. At that time, it was a massive blow for James Franklin against Marcus Freeman but, little did he know that Freeman was only going to make it worse in the months to come.

As James Franklin continues to try and push for a National Championship caliber roster, the there's a constant thorn in his side. Marcus Freeman has become a key figure in everyone one of Franklin's biggest recruitments and the Notre Dame coach is winning almost every battle.

The latest of many wins for Marcus Freeman comes as the Fighting Irish landed elite cornerback Khary Adams over Penn State, Michigan, and Oregon.

BREAKING: Elite 2026 CB Khary Adams has Committed to Notre Dame, he tells me for @on3recruits



The No. 3 CB in the ‘26 Class chose the Fighting Irish over Oregon, Penn State, & Michigan



“Thank you God, Go Irish!”https://t.co/EkDUFrolcf pic.twitter.com/8HLgvY8qcb — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 20, 2025

Earlier this week, Marcus Freeman struck gold once again reeling in a commitment from elite offensive tackle Grayson McKeogh who's ranked as the 278th best player in the Country, the 28th ranked offensive tackle, and the 8th ranked player out of Pennsylvania beating Franklin out for another elite recruit in his own backyard.

The 3rd ranked player in Pennsylvania is elite offensive lineman Tyler Merrill who ranks Nationally as the 128th best player in the Country. This Winter, Merrill picked the Fighting Irish over a loaded group of finalists which included Penn State.

The struggles for James Franklin could hit their peak on Friday Night depending on how one recruitment plays out. The State's top player Joey O'Brien will announce a decision on Friday Night picking between a group of finalists that includes Notre Dame and Penn State. The Fighting Irish are seen as the front runners for the 5-star recruit which would deal a massive blow to Franklin's efforts.

It's Decision Day for five-star safety Joey O'Brien.



Finalists: Notre Dame, Penn State, Clemson, Oregon



Where will he end up?



He'll announce LIVE on the 247Sports YouTube Channel.



Story: https://t.co/CzrFAjk00w @BrianDohn247 @247Sports 🤝 @Joey_obrien6 pic.twitter.com/nKxsmNr1gP — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) June 20, 2025

Missing out on the top player in your state is a massive blow for any program but, for James Franklin losing to Marcus Freeman again will sting even more. O'Brien is a potential game changing recruit as a safety with length and elite ballhawking skills for a player in High School.

More Notre Dame News: