Mario Cristobal lands legacy recruit continuing dominance on the Offensive Line

As he heads into his fourth season at "The U" Miami Head Coach Mario Cristobal has the Hurricanes on track to return to their days of glory. After a strong season going 10-3 with a 6-2 record in the ACC, Cristobal finally has a proof of concept to pitch to recruits. The transfer portal was the first sign of what could be on the horizon as the Hurricanes reeled in the 5th ranked transfer class infusing this roster with talent.

Where Cristobal is at his best is recruiting and developing offensive linemen with an incredible track record of success stories. That track record has helped the Hurricanes in this transfer portal as they hold a commitment from the Nation's top ranked player and offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell. As the recruiting cycle progresses, the Hurricanes are in play for the Nation's top recruiting class and will continue to impress offensive linemen.

Miami lands Hurricanes legacy Canon Pickett bolstering class

On Tuesday, Mario Cristobal continued to build momentum in this recruiting class landing legacy recruit Canon Pickett over In-State Florida and Clemson.

BREAKING: Class of 2026 IOL Canon Pickett has Committed to Miami, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’5 320 IOL from Tampa, FL chose the Hurricanes over Florida and Clemson



“Thank you God!! Go Canes!”https://t.co/WYTvDZe9mk pic.twitter.com/B8QAEQD0wE — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 10, 2025

Canon Pickett is the son of former Miami defensive lineman Booker Pickett Sr who played for the Hurricanes from 1994 through 1996. Canon Pickett will join his older brother Booker Pickett Jr on the Hurricanes as Booker Pickett Jr begins his Sophomore season this Fall.

On3's Industry Recruiting Rankings list Canon Pickett as a 3-star recruit ranked as the 576th ranked player in the class, the 50th ranked interior offensive lineman, and the 78th ranked player out of Florida. Pickett joins 5-star Jackson Cantwell, 4-star Ben Congdon, and 3-stars Joel Ervin, JJ Sparks, and Rhys Woodrow in a solid offensive line class.

Mario Cristobal has proven time and time again that recruiting stars don't matter when it comes to offensive linemen as he can mold any player into a solid offensive lineman. As the Hurricanes continue to rack up commitments, the Miami roster will start to look like the team's competing for a National Championship which will make the Hurricanes a threat to win the ACC on a yearly basis.

